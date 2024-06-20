Eastbridge Consulting Group names Washington National as Voluntary Sales Growth Leader

Washington National sales growth leads medium carrier category

AVON, Conn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastbridge Consulting Group has named Washington National Insurance Company the 2023 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader in the midsize carrier category for its outstanding sales growth. Washington National reported sales growth of 29% in 2023, 20% in 2022 and 14% in 2021 to earn the annual recognition from Eastbridge for companies with $50 million to $149.9 million in new business annualized premium.

Eastbridge recognizes carriers that exhibited voluntary sales growth above industry averages for the previous three years after publishing its annual "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report." The voluntary/worksite market continued to surge ahead in 2023 with total new business annualized premium of $9.34 billion, a 6.7% increase over 2022.

"Washington National's $53.5 million in sales last year was driven by incredibly strong growth in 2023, capping three straight years of double-digit increases significantly above industry averages," said Nick Rockwell, president of Eastbridge.

"We are honored to be recognized for the growth of our voluntary benefits insurance sales in 2023, a year when we also increased our agent force, expanded our geographic footprint and released refreshed accident and critical illness insurance products that drove agent and client engagement," said Karen DeToro, president, Worksite Division at CNO Financial Group. "This award recognizes our continued commitment to growing our worksite business, serving our clients, and building a premier career destination for agents. We are proud of the value and trusted guidance our agents and family of brands, including Washington National and Optavise, bring to the employers and employees we work with across the country."

All carriers participating in the "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report" survey with at least $10 million in annual sales are eligible to win the Voluntary Sales Growth Leader recognition. To be considered for the award this year, a company must have exceeded the overall industry growth rates of 6.7% in 2023, 5.4% in 2022 and 11.35% in 2021. Small companies are those with new business annualized premium of $10 million to $49.9 million. Midsize companies are those with NBAP of $50 million to $149.9 million, and large companies are those with NBAP of $150 million or more.

Participating carriers receive a free copy of the survey findings, including company-specific results. Carriers not currently participating that would like to be included in next year's survey can contact Eastbridge at [email protected] or (803) 782-0560.

About Eastbridge Consulting Group

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group.

About Washington National Insurance Company

Washington National Insurance Company, a subsidiary of CNO Financial Group, Inc., has helped Americans since 1911 to protect themselves and their families from the financial hardship that often comes with critical illness, accidents or loss of life. The company's supplemental health and life insurance products are designed to help give policyholders and their loved ones' peace of mind. Policyholders can depend on Washington National to be a strong, caring partner in helping to provide financial security for them and their families. To learn more, visit WashingtonNational.com .

CONTACT: Ginger Bates

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group