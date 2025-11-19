Latest Eastbridge study shows growing focus on voluntary critical illness insurance

Carriers make continual improvements to meet increasing market demand

AVON, Conn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voluntary carriers continue to expand the conditions they cover in their critical illness plans to meet growing demands from employers and employees, according to new research from Eastbridge Consulting Group.

Eastbridge's "Voluntary Critical Illness Products" Spotlight™ Report shows more than two-thirds of carriers have revised their plans in the last two years, and the majority say they'll continue updating their products every three to five years to stay competitive. Critical illness sales have grown an average of 12% in each of the last three years, including double-digit increases for most carriers.

"Flexible product structure and benefit customization continue to be keys to staying competitive in the critical illness market," said Danielle Lehman, Eastbridge senior consultant. "Most carriers we surveyed offer variations by group size, industry and other case specifics."

The "Voluntary Critical Illness Products" Spotlight™ Report compiles data collected in August and September 2025 from 33 carriers representing 34 voluntary critical illness plans. It provides detailed information on existing products and the future outlook for the critical illness marketplace so carriers can better understand how their products compare to the competition and identify potential opportunities for growth.

Other key findings in the report include:

Group critical illness plans dominate the worksite market. The majority of carriers surveyed offer only a group product, while just two carriers offer both group and individual plans.

Slightly more than half the plans profiled in the report provide coverage for chronic conditions, but fewer than half cover mental illness conditions.

Wellness or health screenings are the most common additional benefit or rider carriers offer on their critical illness plans.

