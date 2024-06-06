Eastbridge Consulting Group recognizes Combined Insurance as a Voluntary Sales Growth Leader

Combined Insurance's sales growth leads large carrier category

AVON, Conn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastbridge Consulting Group has named Combined Insurance Company of America, a Chubb company, as the 2023 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader in the large carrier category for its outstanding sales growth. Combined reported voluntary sales increases of 29% in 2023, 16% in 2022 and 58% in 2021 to earn the annual recognition from Eastbridge for companies with more than $150 million in sales.

Eastbridge recognizes carriers that exhibited voluntary sales growth above industry averages for the previous three years after publishing its annual "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report." The voluntary/worksite market continued to surge ahead in 2023 with total new annualized business premium of $9.34 billion, a 6.7% increase over 2022.

"Combined's results last year moved it into the top 15 companies in the market for voluntary/worksite sales in 2023," said Nick Rockwell, president of Eastbridge. "This is a significant achievement in a voluntary market that is increasingly competitive."

The company reaches all market segments through Combined U.S. and Chubb Workplace Benefits operating brands. Combined U.S. provides benefits to small businesses through insurance agents and brokers, while Chubb Workplace Benefits caters to mid- and large-market employers through brokers and benefits consultants.

"Our company's growth is rooted in our commitment to delivering innovative workforce benefit solutions for companies of all sizes and providing financial protection for employees and their families," said Rich Williams, president of Combined Insurance. "It's a privilege to work alongside experienced and knowledgeable agents, brokers, consultants and partners to help meet the evolving needs of today's workforce."

All carriers participating in the "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report" survey with at least $10 million in annual sales are eligible to win the Voluntary Sales Growth Leader recognition. To be considered for the award this year, a company must have exceeded the overall industry growth rates of 6.7% in 2023, 5.4% in 2022 and 11.35% in 2021. Small companies are those with new business annualized premium of $10 million to $49.9 million. Midsize companies are those with NBAP of $50 million to $149.9 million, and large companies are those with NBAP of $150 million or more.

Participating carriers receive a free copy of the survey findings, including company-specific results. Carriers not currently participating that would like to be included in next year's survey can contact Eastbridge at [email protected] or (803) 782-0560.

About Eastbridge Consulting Group

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America, a Chubb company, is a leading provider of supplemental health, accident, disability and life insurance products for employers of all sizes and individuals. Building on over 100 years of success, the company operates under two brands: the Combined brand in the U.S. and Canada, and its Chubb Workplace Benefits division. In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

