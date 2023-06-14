Eastbridge Consulting Group recognizes MassMutual as Voluntary Sales Growth Leader

News provided by

Eastbridge Consulting Group

14 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

MassMutual sales growth leads small carrier category

AVON, Conn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastbridge Consulting Group has named MassMutual the 2022 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader in the small carrier category for its outstanding sales growth. MassMutual reported sales growth of 32.5% in 2022 and 58.3% in 2021 to earn the annual recognition from Eastbridge for companies with $10 million to $49.9 million in sales.

Eastbridge recognizes carriers that exhibited stronger-than-average growth in voluntary sales for the previous three years after publishing its annual "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report." Numerous companies saw growth in 2022 as the voluntary market continued its post-pandemic recovery, according to the report. Voluntary sales totaled $8.75 billion in 2022, an increase of 5.4% over 2021.

"MassMutual has been on an impressive trajectory the last several years," said Nick Rockwell, president of Eastbridge. "Sales growth of nearly 33% on top of even more exceptional growth the year before shows MassMutual is on the right track."

"Being recognized as the 2022 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader in the small carrier category speaks volumes to MassMutual's strategy and vision of making financial well-being a reality for working Americans — one case at a time," said Shefali Desai, MassMutual head of worksite. "Voluntary benefits can play a critical role in providing affordable access to the financial security employees and their families need today and tomorrow."

All carriers participating in the survey with at least $10 million in annual sales are eligible to win the Voluntary Sales Growth Leader recognition. To be considered for the award this year, a company must have exceeded the overall industry growth rate in 2022 and in 2021, and had a positive increase of any amount in 2020. Small companies are those with new business annualized premium of $10 million to $49.9 million. Midsize companies are those with NBAP of $50 million to $149.9 million, and large companies are those with NBAP of $150 million or more.

All carriers participating in the voluntary/worksite sales survey receive a free copy of the survey findings, including company-specific results. Carriers not currently participating that would like to be included in next year's survey can contact Eastbridge at [email protected] or (803) 782-0560.

About Eastbridge Consulting Group
Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group.

CONTACT: Ginger Bates
EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group

Also from this source

Eastbridge study shows benefit brokers lead growth in voluntary market

New Eastbridge report shows strong growth in supplemental health products

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.