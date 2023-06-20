Eastbridge Consulting Group recognizes Sun Life as Voluntary Sales Growth Leader

Sun Life sales growth leads large carrier category

AVON, Conn. , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastbridge Consulting Group has named Sun Life U.S. the 2022 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader in the large carrier category for its outstanding sales growth. Sun Life U.S. reported sales growth of 32.7% in 2022 and 12.4% in 2021 to earn the annual recognition from Eastbridge for companies with more than $150 million in sales.

Eastbridge recognizes carriers that exhibited stronger-than-average growth in voluntary sales for the previous three years after publishing its annual "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report." Numerous companies saw growth in 2022 as the voluntary market continued its post-pandemic recovery, according to the report. Voluntary sales totaled $8.75 billion in 2022, an increase of 5.4% over 2021.

"Sun Life has shown outstanding growth in recent years, including one of the industry's largest sales increases in 2022," said Nick Rockwell, president of Eastbridge. "This type of year-over-year growth is a significant achievement in a voluntary market still recovering from the effects of the pandemic."

"We are looking forward to continuing our strong growth in voluntary sales," said David Healy, president of Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "We see opportunities for growth in meeting our clients and members where they are, making sure they have access to benefits that will help them through a challenging time and ultimately improve their health outcomes. The more we can innovate to offer digital solutions, clinical services and education, the more engaged our clients and their employees will be with their benefits."

All carriers participating in the survey with at least $10 million in annual sales are eligible to win the Voluntary Sales Growth Leader recognition. To be considered for the award this year, a company must have exceeded the overall industry growth rate in 2022 and in 2021, and had a positive increase of any amount in 2020. Small companies are those with new business annualized premium of $10 million to $49.9 million. Midsize companies are those with NBAP of $50 million to $149.9 million, and large companies are those with NBAP of $150 million or more.

All carriers participating in the voluntary/worksite sales survey receive a free copy of the survey findings, including company-specific results. Carriers not currently participating that would like to be included in next year's survey can contact Eastbridge at [email protected] or (803) 782-0560.

About Eastbridge Consulting Group
Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group.

About Sun Life U.S.
Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the health care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and health care navigation.

CONTACT:
Ginger Bates
[email protected]

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group

