Eastbridge report shows strong growth in voluntary long-term disability market

News provided by

Eastbridge Consulting Group

29 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

VLTD sales reach their highest level in six years

AVON, Conn., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for long-term disability coverage continues to grow in the voluntary/worksite market, according to Eastbridge Consulting Group's most recent research.

Eastbridge's "Voluntary Long-Term Disability Products" Spotlight™ Report shows 2022 sales hit their highest point in the past six years, totaling nearly $540 million. That represents a 6% increase from 2021, on top of a 20% jump from 2020 to 2021.

"More employers are transitioning their plans from employer-paid to premiums that are shared or 100% employee-paid, so demand for VLTD products should remain strong," said Danielle Lehman, Eastbridge senior consultant. The report shows only 10% of employers now pay the full cost of this coverage for their employees, down from 51% a little more than a decade ago.

Voluntary Long-Term Disability Sales

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Total sales

$516.98

$537.48

$525.01

$488.46

$423.00

$507.71

$539.27

Percent of
voluntary sales

6.8 %

6.6 %

6.2 %

5.5 %

5.7 %

6.1 %

6.2 %

Eastbridge's "Voluntary Long-Term Disability Products" Spotlight™ Report provides key competitive data on benefits and structure; administrative, underwriting and compensation practices; and current and future obstacles and trends in the voluntary long-term disability market based on written surveys and secondary sources collected from 19 VLTD carriers in March and April 2023.

Other key findings in the report include:

  • All the carriers surveyed offer guaranteed issue underwriting for their VLTD plans, but often require higher participation than for most other voluntary products.

  • All carriers offer both a stand-alone and a buy-up version of their long-term disability plans. These are usually the same product with the same benefits.

  • VLTD coverage is portable for only six carriers, although 12 allow employees to convert their coverage to an individual plan that may have different rates, benefits and limitations.

Information about purchasing the "Voluntary Long-Term Disability Products" Spotlight™ Report is available on Eastbridge's website. Those interested can email [email protected] or call (860) 676-9633. 

About Eastbridge Consulting Group

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group.

CONTACT: 

Ginger Bates

EMAIL:       

[email protected]

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group

Also from this source

Eastbridge Consulting Group recognizes Sun Life as Voluntary Sales Growth Leader

Eastbridge Consulting Group recognizes MassMutual as Voluntary Sales Growth Leader

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.