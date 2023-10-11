Eastbridge research shows strong interest in voluntary benefits in large case market

News provided by

Eastbridge Consulting Group

11 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

New report examines ownership, preferences and practices of employers, employees and voluntary benefit carriers

AVON, Conn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies with 1,000 or more employees usually offer more comprehensive benefits packages than smaller firms, but employees at these large companies still express strong interest in buying additional coverage such as long-term care, critical illness and even nontraditional products such as identity theft protection, pet and auto/homeowners' insurance, according to recent Eastbridge Consulting Group research.

The "Voluntary Benefits in the Large Case Market" Spotlight™ Report shows more than a third of large company employees who don't already own long-term care or critical illness insurance are interested in buying it on a voluntary basis, with employees in the 1,000–2,499 case size showing the strongest interest. A third of large group employees also cite interest in buying identity theft protection.

The "Voluntary Benefits in the Large Case Market" Spotlight™ Report analyzes the opportunities and current results for selling voluntary benefits to employers with 1,000 or more employees. The report looks at products carrier sell in this market, large employers' criteria for products and carriers, differences in employee attitudes and ownership, and carrier practices for underwriting and enrollment.

"Large employers make up a tiny portion of companies in the U.S., but account for more than half of all employees," said Ginger Bates, Eastbridge research director. "Since most of these large employers offer voluntary benefits, they have a big impact on the industry, so it's critical for those doing business in this market to understand large employers' needs and preferences."

Other key findings in the report include:

  • Online benefit administration is an extremely important factor in choosing a carrier for large employers. The larger the employer, the more likely it is to not select a carrier that doesn't offer online administration.
  • Carriers tend to have more liberal underwriting guidelines for large cases, with higher guaranteed-issue amounts, higher benefit limits, lower or waived participation minimums, customized pricing and more flexible plan designs.
  • Carriers typically offer multiple types of enrollments to their large case clients, but most large case enrollments are online self-service, often using a third-party platform the employer already uses for benefits administration.

For more information about the "Voluntary Benefits in the Large Case Market" Spotlight™ Report and how to obtain a copy, visit Eastbridge's website, email [email protected] or call (860) 676-9633. 

About Eastbridge Consulting Group
Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group.

CONTACT: Ginger Bates
EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group

Also from this source

New Eastbridge report examines three scenarios for future of voluntary benefit sales

New Eastbridge report examines three scenarios for future of voluntary benefit sales

Voluntary benefit sales are projected to return to historical levels over the next four years, according to models in Eastbridge Consulting Group's...
New Eastbridge report examines employer benefits by size and industry

New Eastbridge report examines employer benefits by size and industry

Small companies with fewer than 50 employees are much less likely than larger firms to offer voluntary benefits to their employees, according to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.