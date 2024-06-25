Eastbridge study shows benefit brokers continue to dominate voluntary market

Sales for most broker categories exceed overall industry rate

AVON, Conn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefit brokers continue to take the largest share of voluntary/worksite sales with more than two-thirds of the market, according to Eastbridge Consulting Group's newest research. Eastbridge's "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report" shows benefit brokers — those who primarily sell core or employer-funded products but also sell voluntary — increased their sales by 7% in 2023 to $6.3 billion, or 68% of the total market.

Career agents, who primarily work for a single company selling its products, and classic worksite brokers who focus on voluntary sales both saw sales growth of 11% in 2023. Career agents account for 13% of the market while worksite brokers hold 10%. Worksite specialists — large marketing organizations that focus on voluntary sales — had a slight dip of 0.2% in sales and make up 8% of the market.

2023 Sales Growth and Market Share by Distribution Segment

Distribution Segment Sales Growth Market Share Benefit brokers 7 % 68 % Career agents 11 % 13 % Classic worksite brokers 11 % 10 % Worksite specialists - 0.2 % 8 %

Total voluntary insurance sales hit a historic high for new premium at $9.34 billion, a 6.7% increase over 2022, the report shows.

Eastbridge's "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report" provides the industry's most comprehensive, reliable and current source of data available on voluntary/worksite sales and in-force premium. The new report includes data from 2000 through 2023 from 60 companies, primarily on group and individual life and health products. All participants in the study receive a free copy of the complete findings, including company-specific results. Carriers interested in participating in next year's study can email Eastbridge at [email protected].

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group.

