Eastbridge study shows benefit brokers lead growth in voluntary market

News provided by

Eastbridge Consulting Group

08 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Benefit brokers dominate market with two-thirds of voluntary sales

AVON, Conn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefit brokers continued to build their share of the voluntary benefits market in 2022, according to Eastbridge Consulting Group's most recent research.

Eastbridge's "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report" shows benefit brokers — those who primarily sell core or employer-funded products but also sell voluntary — increased their voluntary sales 7% last year. The distribution segment's sales totaled $5.9 billion, accounting for more than two-thirds of the overall market.

Career agents, who primarily work for a single company selling its products, also saw significant sales growth last year of 7%. The segment's increase to $1.1 billion in total sales was a strong bounce-back from a 4% decline the previous year. Career agents continue to hold the second-highest share of the market at 12%.

Classic worksite brokers who focus on voluntary saw sales drop 0.9% in 2022 to $850 million, while sales for worksite specialists — large marketing organizations that focus on voluntary sales — increased slightly last year to $788 million. Classic brokers hold 10% of the total market and worksite specialists hold 9%.

2022 Sales Mix by Distribution Segment

Segment

2022 Sales

Change Over 2021

Market Share

Employee Benefit Brokers

$5,930 million

+ 7 %

68 %

Career Agents

$1,094 million

+ 7 %

12 %

Classic Worksite Brokers

$850 million

- 1 %

10 %

Worksite Specialists

$788 million

+ 1 %

9 %

Eastbridge's "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report" provides the industry's most comprehensive, reliable and current source of data on voluntary/worksite sales and in-force premium. The new report includes information from 63 companies, primarily on group and individual life and health products.

All participants in the study receive a free copy of the complete findings, including company-specific results. Carriers interested in participating in next year's study can email Eastbridge at [email protected].

About Eastbridge Consulting Group

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group.

CONTACT:

  Ginger Bates

EMAIL:       

  [email protected]

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group

Also from this source

New Eastbridge report shows strong growth in supplemental health products

Latest Eastbridge research shows post-pandemic recovery continues for voluntary industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.