Eastbridge study shows largest carriers capture growing share of voluntary market

News provided by

Eastbridge Consulting Group

18 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Top 15 companies account for nearly three-quarters of market

AVON, Conn., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The top 15 voluntary benefits companies outpaced the industry's overall sales growth rate last year and increased their dominance in the worksite market, according to Eastbridge Consulting Group's most recent research.

Eastbridge's "Voluntary/Worksite Marketing Industry Snapshot and Competitor Profiles" SpotlightTM Report shows the 15 largest carriers averaged 6.3% sales growth in 2022, exceeding the industry average of 5.4%.

"More than half of the largest carriers saw sales increase by double digits last year, while only two carriers had sales decreases compared to 2021," said Nick Rockwell, Eastbridge president. "This strong year-over-year performance led the continued recovery for the industry, bringing it close to pre-pandemic levels."

Eastbridge's "Voluntary/Worksite Marketing Industry Snapshot and Competitor Profiles" SpotlightTM Report compiles primary and secondary research on sales, in-force premium, and product and distribution trends in the voluntary marketplace. The report also provides a competitive analysis of 10 of the top carriers in the voluntary/worksite industry.

Other key findings in the report include:

  • Voluntary sales continue to weigh heavily toward group platforms. Group products accounted for 78% of sales in 2022, compared to 22% for individual products. Group sales reached an historic high, totaling $6.836 billion.
  • Term life insurance continues to be the top-selling product with 21% of all voluntary business, although sales dropped slightly from 2021. Sales of supplemental health products — accident, cancer, critical illness, hospital indemnity and gap/supplemental health plans — increased 13% last year.
  • Benefit brokers — producers who typically focus on employee benefits, particularly traditional group benefits, and offer voluntary products as an additional line — continue to dominate distribution of voluntary products, accounting for more than two-thirds of all sales.

Information about purchasing the "Voluntary/Worksite Marketing Industry Snapshot and Competitor Profiles" Spotlight™ Report is available on Eastbridge's website. Those interested can email [email protected] or call (860) 676-9633. 

About Eastbridge Consulting Group
Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group.

CONTACT:   Ginger Bates
EMAIL:         [email protected]com

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group

Also from this source

Eastbridge report shows strong growth in voluntary long-term disability market

Eastbridge Consulting Group recognizes Sun Life as Voluntary Sales Growth Leader

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.