Latest Eastbridge study shows wide variation in inflation's impact on voluntary benefits coverage

Share of employees who own voluntary coverage hovers near 50%

AVON, Conn., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflation is driving a growing number of employees to make changes to their voluntary benefits coverage — either positive or negative —according to a new report from Eastbridge Consulting Group.

Eastbridge's "MarketVision™—The Employee Viewpoint" Report shows about a third (29%) of employees surveyed increased the amount of their coverage or the number of voluntary products they own in the last 12 months due to inflation, more than double the number who did so in 2023. Meanwhile, the number who say they terminated or reduced their coverage grew at a slower rate, from 24% in 2023 to 40% this year.

"A slight majority of employees surveyed say they kept their voluntary coverage the same, but that number is down sharply in the past two years," said Ginger Bates, Eastbridge director of research. "These findings may suggest there's an opportunity for voluntary carriers and employers to help employees better understand the financial protection voluntary benefits can provide, especially in uncertain times."

Inflation impacts on employees' voluntary coverage in last 12 months Terminated or reduced coverage 40 % Increased coverage or added products 29 % No changes 55 %

Eastbridge's "MarketVision™—The Employee Viewpoint" study surveys 2,000 employees every other year to examine their attitudes, opinions and preferences about benefits, including voluntary products. The report covers the types of voluntary benefits employees own, education and enrollment preferences, reasons for purchase, payment preferences, interest in purchasing voluntary products in the future, and the impact of inflation on their current and future voluntary coverage.

Other key findings in the report include:

The affordable cost of voluntary coverage is one of the top drivers of employee purchase, along with meeting employees' needs and filling gaps in their primary medical coverage.

A growing number of employers are using digital communication tools including videos or webinars, virtual meetings and text messages to communicate benefits information to their employees.

The percentage of employees who prefer to self-enroll online or on paper has dropped in the past two years, while the number who prefer support from a benefits counselor for their future enrollment has increased significantly in the same time period.

The "MarketVision™—The Employee Viewpoint" Report is available exclusively to members of Eastbridge's Information Partner™ program and survey sponsors. Learn more about this report and the Information Partner™ program on Eastbridge's website.

About Eastbridge Consulting Group

Eastbridge Consulting Group, part of NMG Consulting, specializes in research, consulting and insights for companies in the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

