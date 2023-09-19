Eastern Communications Names Thomas Alessi as Vice President of Transformation

QUEENS, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Communications Ltd. , one of the largest mission critical communications providers in North America, announced today that Thomas Alessi has been named Vice President of Transformation.

Thomas Alessi, Vice President of Transformation

"Our transformation from regional to truly national technology and service provider has accelerated our growth trajectory, particularly since our acquisition of RACOM in February," said Michael Orzetti, CEO of Eastern Communications. "Since then, our nationally scaled technical and operational expertise has benefitted our end users, channel, and OEM partners alike. Tom's addition to our team will further drive this transformation of our platform by leveraging systemization to scale even more effectively over the next decade."

"Our view of the future is one where technical sophistication of communications networks continues to evolve in a complex manner, all while customers increasingly emphasize rapid, local support for their critical communication systems," added Scott Tschetter, COO of Eastern Communications. "Our local channel partners – complemented by our own service centers – are the backbone committed to enduring, localized, highly responsive support for mission critical first responders, utilities, and transportation end users on behalf of our wide range of OEM partners. As we grow, continued delivery of our industry-leading technical sales and service support to these channel partners and end users will require a systematic approach to excellence."

"I am beyond thrilled to join the incredible team at Eastern," added Alessi. "Their dedication to excellent technical delivery and service stems from a values-driven devotion to serving those in harm's way. As we continue rapidly scaling both organically and inorganically, standardization and continual process improvement across all sites will be critical to consistently delivering and upholding the industry leading standards Eastern has built over the last six decades."

Alessi joins Eastern from McKinsey and Company, where he served a range of Fortune 500 clients in large transformations, all with an emphasis on mission critical industries. Early in his career, Alessi served as a nuclear engineering officer aboard aircraft carriers in the US Navy. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and Bachelor of Science in Economics from the US Naval Academy. He and his wife will be relocating from Chicago to New York City in conjunction with the new role.

About Eastern Communications Ltd.

Over the last six decades, Eastern Communications has evolved from a local spectrum manager to one of the largest mission critical communications technology providers in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, with employees in 20 states and a growing national presence, Eastern's highly specialized technical expertise ensures first-time, every-time critical communication readiness for its partners in the public safety, utilities, transportation, and Federal markets. For more information, visit https://www.easterncommunications.com

Contact: Mark Peters

Eastern Communications Ltd.

718.729.2044

SOURCE Eastern Communications Ltd.