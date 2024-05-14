Eastern DataComm Acquires OSI Technology of Warren, NJ

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-focused on providing customers with the latest advancements in technology, Eastern DataComm LLC acquired OSI Technology of Warren, NJ, on April 15, 2024.

Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, Eastern DataComm is a safety and communications firm specializing in video surveillance, access control, environmental sensors, VoIP systems, emergency notification solutions, paging, bell, and clock solutions as well as wired and wireless networks and infrastructure. The firm takes a holistic, diagnostic, and consultative approach when engaging with customers to find the right-fit technology solutions to meet their needs. Eastern DatacComm does so by utilizing strong technical knowledge, a deep understanding of the safety technology ecosystem intricacies, and experience serving customers throughout the Northeast for over 35 years.

OSI Technology has been providing organizations with tech solutions for 42+ years. They were one of the first AT&T dealers in the nation with expertise in data and telephone systems. Over their many decades serving business, municipal and school customers, OSI has integrated voice, wireless access, access security, video, contact centers, software applications, carrier services, disaster recovery, video, cloud, security, and networking technologies to meet ever-evolving needs.

"OSI brings over 42 years of industry experience with strong proficiency in video surveillance as well as other communications technology platforms. They boast a meaningful presence in the K–12 space in New Jersey, as well as with businesses and municipalities that will undoubtedly increase the exposure of our solutions to decision-makers and administrators throughout the state and beyond," says Al Harnisch, CEO of Eastern DataComm.

"The combination of communication solutions, people, and skills honed over decades of service in New Jersey's public and private sectors is great news for all: Uniting the organizations under the Eastern DataComm umbrella allows us to deliver what our customers are asking for – More flagship manufacturer brands, cutting-edge products, and end-to-end deployments engineered to the highest standards. The OSI team is excited about the opportunities to enhance safety and communications technology resources for those we serve as a result of this acquisition," shared Joanne Pagoulatos, President of OSI Technology.

If you'd like to learn more about how this newly expanded organization can support your government agency, business, or school to stay connected and protected, contact us for a Complimentary Safety & Communications Tech Consultation .

