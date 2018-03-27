Eastern Europe Pay TV Markets Forecasts Report 2018: The Market Peaked at $6.53 Billion in 2017 and Will Slowly Fall to $6.33 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The number of digital pay TV subscribers in Eastern Europe will increase from 25.49 million in 2010 to 61.57 million in 2017 and onto 78.08 million by 2023. The Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts report states that digital pay TV subs will climb by 27% between 2017 and 2023.
Pay TV revenues in Eastern Europe peaked at $6.53 billion in 2017 and will slowly fall to $6.33 billion by 2023. Analog cable revenues will drop by $1 billion over this period, so digital pay TV revenues will increase by $769 million to $6.25 billion.
Published in March 2018, this 224-page PDF and excel report comes in five parts:
- Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects;
- Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2023 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues;
- Country profiles and analysis for 22 territories;
- Detailed forecasts for 22 countries, including 75 operators.
- NEW FOR 2018: Prospects. Summary subscriber forecasts for 22 countries in a graphically appealing 47-page document.
Key Topics Covered:
Total households (000)
TV households (000)
Digital cable subs (000)
Analog cable subs (000)
Pay IPTV subscribers (000)
Pay Digital Satellite TV subs (000)
Free Digital Satellite TV HH (000)
Analog Satellite TV Households (000)
Analog terrestrial households (000)
Primary FTA DTT households (000)
Primary Pay DTT households (000)
Digital homes (000)
Analog homes (000)
Pay TV subscribers (000)
Total DTT homes (000)
Digital cable subs/TV HH
Analog cable subs/TV HH
Pay IPTV subs/TV HH
Pay Satellite TV/TV HH
Digital free Satellite TV/TV HH
Analog Satellite TV/TV HH
Analog terrestrial/TVHH
Primary FTA DTT/TV HH
Primary pay DTT/TV HH
TVHH/Total HH
Digital/TV HH
Analog/TV HH
Pay TV Subs/TV HH
Total DTT homes/TVHH
Stand-alone digital cable subs (000)
Double-play digital cable subs (000)
Triple-play digital cable subs (000)
Stand-alone pay IPTV subs (000)
Double-play pay IPTV subs (000)
Triple-play pay IPTV subs (000)
Stand-alone dig cable revs
Double-play dig cable TV revs
Triple-play digital cable TV revs
Digital cable TV subs revenues
Digital cable TV on-demand revs
Digital cable TV revenues
Analog cable TV subs revs
Cable TV revenues
Stand-alone IPTV revenues
Double-play IPTV revenues
Triple-play IPTV revenues
IPTV subscription revenues
IPTV on-demand revenues
IPTV revenues
Satellite TV subscription revs
Satellite TV on-demand revs
Satellite TV revenues
DTT subscription revs
DTT on-demand revenues
DTT revenues
Subscription revenues
On-demand revenues
Total revenues
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - $)
Stand-alone digital cable subs
Double-play dig cable TV subs
Triple-play digital cable TV subs
Ave digital cable (subs & VOD)
Analog cable TV subs
Stand-alone IPTV subs
Double-play IPTV subs
Triple-play IPTV subs
Average IPTV (subs and VOD)
Pay Satellite TV (subs)
Pay Satellite TV (subs and PPV)
Pay DTT (subs)
Pay DTT (subs and PPV)
Average monthly ARPU
Pay TV subscribers by operator (000)
UPC (digital cable)
UPC (analog cable)
UPC (satellite)
UPC (Total)
T-Home (digital cable)
T-Home (analog cable)
T-Home (IPTV)
T-Home (satellite)
T-Home (total)
Digi TV (satellite)
Digi TV (digital cable)
Digi TV (analog cable)
Digi TV (total)
Invitel (IPTV)
Invitel (digital cable)
Invitel (analog cable)
Invitel (DTT)
Invitel (total)
MinDig (pay DTT)
Others
Share of pay TV subs by operator %
UPC (digital cable)
UPC (analog cable)
UPC (satellite)
UPC (Total)
T-Home (digital cable)
T-Home (analog cable)
T-Home (IPTV)
T-Home (satellite)
T-Home (total)
Digi TV (satellite)
Digi TV (digital cable)
Digi TV (analog cable)
Digi TV (total)
Invitel (IPTV)
Invitel (digital cable)
Invitel (analog cable)
Invitel (DTT)
Invitel (total)
MinDig (pay DTT)
Others
Subscription & VOD revenues (US$ million)
UPC (digital cable)
UPC (analog cable)
UPC (satellite)
UPC (Total)
T-Home (digital cable)
T-Home (analog cable)
T-Home (IPTV)
T-Home (satellite)
T-Home (total)
Digi TV (satellite)
Digi TV (digital cable)
Digi TV (analog cable)
Digi TV (total)
Invitel (IPTV)
Invitel (digital cable)
Invitel (analog cable)
Invitel (DTT)
Invitel (total)
MinDig (pay DTT)
Others
Share of pay TV revenues by operator %
UPC (digital cable)
UPC (analog cable)
UPC (satellite)
UPC (Total)
T-Home (digital cable)
T-Home (analog cable)
T-Home (IPTV)
T-Home (satellite)
T-Home (total)
Digi TV (satellite)
Digi TV (digital cable)
Digi TV (analog cable)
Digi TV (total)
Invitel (IPTV)
Invitel (digital cable)
Invitel (analog cable)
Invitel (DTT)
Invitel (total)
MinDig (pay DTT)
Others
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)
UPC (digital cable)
UPC (analog cable)
UPC (satellite)
T-Home (digital cable)
T-Home (analog cable)
T-Home (IPTV)
T-Home (satellite)
Digi TV (satellite)
Digi TV (digital cable)
Digi TV (analog cable)
Invitel (IPTV)
Invitel (digital cable)
Invitel (analog cable)
Invitel (DTT)
MinDig (pay DTT)
Companies Mentioned
- A1
- Akado
- Albtelecom
- Baltcom
- Beeline/Veon
- Bulsatcom
- CT
- Cablenet
- Cgates
- Cosmote
- Cyfra Polsat
- Cytavision
- Digi TV
- Digitalb
- ER Telecom
- Elion
- Inea
- Invitel
- Lattelecom
- M:Tel
- MTIS
- MTS
- Max TV
- MinDig
- Multimedia Polska
- NC+
- NTV Plus
- Netia
- Nova
- Nova Digi/Slovak Telekom
- O2
- Orange TV
- Orion
- Primetel
- RCS-RDS/Digi TV
- Rostelecom
- SBB
- Siol TV
- Skylink
- Starman/Zuum
- Sun
- T-2
- T-Home
- T-Mobile
- TEO
- TP/Orange
- Telecom Romania
- Telekom Srbija
- Telemach
- Total TV
- Toya
- Tricolor
- Tring
- UPC
- Vectra
- Velcom
- Viasat
- Vip
- Vivacom
- Volia
- Zala
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/klgb26/eastern_europe?w=5
