Eastern Europe Pay TV Markets Forecasts Report 2018: The Market Peaked at $6.53 Billion in 2017 and Will Slowly Fall to $6.33 Billion by 2023

The number of digital pay TV subscribers in Eastern Europe will increase from 25.49 million in 2010 to 61.57 million in 2017 and onto 78.08 million by 2023. The Eastern Europe Pay TV Forecasts report states that digital pay TV subs will climb by 27% between 2017 and 2023.

Pay TV revenues in Eastern Europe peaked at $6.53 billion in 2017 and will slowly fall to $6.33 billion by 2023. Analog cable revenues will drop by $1 billion over this period, so digital pay TV revenues will increase by $769 million to $6.25 billion.

Published in March 2018, this 224-page PDF and excel report comes in five parts:

Executive summary and regional forecasts, with handy comparison tables to reveal the best growth prospects;

Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2023 by platform, by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers and by pay TV revenues;

Country profiles and analysis for 22 territories;

Detailed forecasts for 22 countries, including 75 operators.

NEW FOR 2018: Prospects. Summary subscriber forecasts for 22 countries in a graphically appealing 47-page document.

Companies Mentioned



A1

Akado

Albtelecom

Baltcom

Beeline/Veon

Bulsatcom

CT

Cablenet

Cgates

Cosmote

Cyfra Polsat

Cytavision

Digi TV

Digitalb

ER Telecom

Elion

Inea

Invitel

Lattelecom

M:Tel

MTIS

MTS

Max TV

MinDig

Multimedia Polska

NC+

NTV Plus

Netia

Nova

Nova Digi /Slovak Telekom

/Slovak Telekom O2

Orange TV

Orion

Primetel

RCS-RDS/Digi TV

Rostelecom

SBB

Siol TV

Skylink

Starman/Zuum

Sun

T-2

T-Home

T-Mobile

TEO

TP/Orange

Telecom Romania

Telekom Srbija

Telemach

Total TV

Toya

Tricolor

Tring

UPC

Vectra

Velcom

Viasat

Vip

Vivacom

Volia

Zala

