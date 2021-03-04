Eastern Michigan University Clinical Research Administration Program Ranked Third Best in the U.S., Top Program in Michigan, According to New Rankings

YPSILANTI, Mich., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clinical Research Administration graduate program at Eastern Michigan University is the third highest ranked program in the United States and number one in Michigan according to Bestvalueschools.org, which rates various university programs throughout the country. The program recognition can be found in the 2021 rankings.

The ratings factored in such elements as length and cost. The program has consistently been ranked as one of the top of its kind in the United States by a variety of national educational reference sources.

Graduates hold high-demand, challenging jobs

Jean Rowan, program director of the Clinical Research Administration Program at Eastern, notes that the EMU program was one of the first academic programs developed in the discipline and that it offers small class sizes with well-qualified, experienced faculty.

"We are pleased to be recognized in various forums as one of the best places in America to obtain a Master of Science degree in Clinical Research Administration," Rowan said. "Such honors speak to our continued leadership and excellence in the field. Our graduates now hold key roles at medical research centers, contract research organizations and pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the US and internationally.

"In addition, our location within the medical research hub of southeast Michigan provides our students with excellent preceptorship and job opportunities. We appreciate such recognitions of our program."

A look at the professional success of students in the program was recently detailed in a story on the EMU Today News Hub.

Students learn to oversee the conduct of clinical trials

EMU's Clinical Research Program is designed to prepare students to administrate the conduct of clinical trials, including those needed to gain regulatory approval for new pharmaceuticals, devices and biotechnology products.

It includes both didactic information and hands-on experience to train qualified new professionals and provides opportunities for working scientists already participating in the clinical research and drug/device development process to increase their knowledge base as well as their clinical research expertise.

The Clinical Research Administration program offers a post-baccalaureate certificate in Good Clinical Practices and a master's program in Clinical Research Administration.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 16,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. For more information visit the University's website.

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University

Related Links

http://www.emich.edu

