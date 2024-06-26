Eastern Michigan University becomes first university in the nation to host refugee students through Welcome Corps on Campus program

YPSILANTI, Mich., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University announced its participation in the Welcome Corps on Campus program at the June 20 Board of Regents meeting, making EMU the first university in the nation, and one of just 18 universities this year, to host students as part of the initiative. Launched by the U.S. State Department in partnership with six nationwide NGOs, including the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, the program aims to support refugee students whose studies have been interrupted.

EMU announced on June 20, World Refugee Day, serving as a reminder of the strength and resilience of those forced to flee their homeland. University President James Smith and General Counsel Lauren London led the University's involvement in the program.

"The Welcome Corps on Campus program offers students a path to citizenship while enabling them to complete their studies at American universities," said President Smith. "We are committed to providing refugee students with life-changing educational opportunities. Our efforts reflect the University's All Are Welcome Here campaign, which celebrates the inclusivity of the EMU community."

The program is unique in its approach, matching universities with refugee students who have undergone a multi-part screening process and a rigorous application. Students must meet EMU's admission requirements before progressing through the program.

"Both President Smith and I have attended numerous Presidents' Alliance meetings and webinars, and have always found the group to be exceedingly valuable as we attempt to broaden our global footprint and be a welcoming space to students from around the world," said London.

"We are thrilled to report that EMU is one of just 18 universities nationwide to participate in the Welcome Corps on Campus program during its inaugural year, and we are the very first university to host students as part of this program," said London. "We have been matched with three students this year who have been in communication with the Office of Admissions and academic advisors as they register for classes."

The Welcome Corps on Campus program at EMU depends primarily on charitable support. For more information, or to contribute, interested parties can give to the "New Future Fund" on the EMU Foundation website .

