Eastern Michigan University introduces new 4WARD Graduation Scholarship that provides two years of free tuition

Under the concept, students pay for their first two consecutive years of tuition at a locked-in rate of approximately $13,000 annually for 30 credits. Then, Eastern will pay 100 percent of the next two consecutive years (30 credits per year).

To participate in the program, students are required to live in an on-campus community for each of the four years of attendance, at a locked-in room and board rate of approximately $10,500 a year, which includes a standard double room and a standard meal plan.

Kevin Kucera, vice president of enrollment management, said, "For most students and parents, planning for the costs of four years of college creates significant uncertainty and anxiety about future expenses and how to pay for those costs. The 4WARD Graduation Scholarship provides students and parents with a fixed cost for their entire four-year experience, with two years of tuition covered by the University. This provides economic certainty to the college budgeting and planning process for our prospective students and their families."

Full details can be found on the 4WARD Graduation Scholarship website.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 19,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Health and Human Services; Technology, and its graduate school. EMU is regularly recognized by national publications for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website.

