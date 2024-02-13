Eastern Michigan University study examines communication and cultural strategies impacting Ukrainian refugees and others involved

News provided by

Eastern Michigan University

13 Feb, 2024, 12:12 ET

YPSILANTI, Mich., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of refugees have fled Ukraine, seeking protection from the devastating effects of the Ukraine-Russia war. However, according to Eastern Michigan University research published in Global Advances of Business Communication, many refugees who migrated struggle with the process due to communication and cross-cultural challenges. 

EMU's College of Business faculty Kimberley Barker, David Victor, and Christine Day (retired) collaborated to research the communication and cultural challenges confronted by Ukrainian refugees and those in destination and transit countries interacting with them, such as hosts, paid and volunteer agency staff, school and learning personnel, employers, and co-workers. The authors uncovered key themes such as language and cultural complexities, and managing chaotic change, loss, and grief. 

"The Ukrainian refugee situation presents a dramatic need to accommodate millions of Ukrainians into host or transit countries," said Barker. "Among the many concerns are the language and cultural differences Ukrainians face as they flee to countries with which they are unfamiliar and whose people may be unacquainted with Ukrainian culture." 

To better understand the communication and intercultural needs of the Ukrainian refugees and those who support them, the researchers conducted in-depth interviews with 18 individuals between June 2023 and November 2023. Day expressed special gratitude for the generous way the interviewees shared their time and experience, providing an in-depth understanding that enhanced the research. "Several people recounted vivid descriptions of missiles flying overhead while others focused on the refugees' chaotic change and the resulting loss of predictability in daily life," said Day. 

Victor's globally recognized LESCANT model served as an anchor for the research. LESANT is an application for effective communication in a complex intercultural setting, such as those experienced by Ukrainian refugees, host families, school systems, agency volunteers and paid personnel, potential and current employers, and co-workers. 

Among Ukrainian refugees, female refugees carried most of the burden of migrating. "Many times, the men were forced by law to remain in Ukraine to be soldiers, while the women did everything related to family resettling and domestic management, including transportation, language, finances and employment barriers," said Barker. This study highlighted that this circumstance was a variant of previous refugee patterns. 

The research also uncovered many dimensions related to significant change, loss, and grief. "Taking just a second and putting yourself in someone else's shoes can help you understand what these refugees are facing and create a spirit of empathy," said Barker. It may even be possible that this research has implications for global refugee situations in other parts of the world. 

Day emphasized the importance of resolving the challenges facing the Ukrainian refugees and others involved. "The cost of not addressing these support systems will not be measured in monetary terms but in lost human potential," she added. 

This global research, published in Global Advances in Business Communication, aligns with the mission of the EMU Bruce K. Nelson Faculty Development Center, which grounds itself in awareness and support for cultural diversity and community-building. 

About Eastern Michigan University
Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 13,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialist, doctoral and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences and professions. In all, more than 300 majors, minors and concentrations are delivered through the University's Colleges of Arts and Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and Technology; Health and Human Services; and its graduate school. National publications regularly recognize EMU for its excellence, diversity, and commitment to applied education. Visit the University's rankings and points of pride websites to learn more. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website. To stay up to date on University news, activities and announcements, visit EMU Today.

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University

Also from this source

Eastern Michigan University tied for first among Michigan universities in key Social Mobility ranking by U.S. News and World Report

Eastern Michigan University tied for first among Michigan universities in key Social Mobility ranking by U.S. News and World Report

Eastern Michigan University's longstanding commitment to be an institution of opportunity is substantiated in the latest U.S. News and World Report...
Eastern Michigan University's new 'Enlighten U' podcast addresses student mental health

Eastern Michigan University's new 'Enlighten U' podcast addresses student mental health

Eastern Michigan University is working to improve the mental health of college students with a new visual podcast, "Enlighten U." The first episode...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.