Eastern Michigan University Unveils First-Ever Grey Division I Colored Infield with AstroTurf® Diamond Series Field

YPSILANTI, Mich., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University Baseball has made history with the installation of the nation's first grey colored infield at the Division I level, featuring AstroTurf's Diamond Series system. The project, part of a full field renovation, has drawn significant attention from local and national media outlets, spotlighting EMU's commitment to innovation and AstroTurf's reputation for industry leadership.

This is field is no stranger to trend setting; it was also one of the first turf baseball fields in the state of Michigan when originally installed. The new field features a custom-colored infield, designed to complement Eastern Michigan's distinctive green and gray color scheme that has become a hallmark of the university's athletic identity. The surface visually sets the Eagles apart from programs across the nation while maintaining the traditional, high-performance playability of a clay infield.

Built with AstroTurf's Diamond Series RootZone® technology, the surface provides a natural ball response, consistent footing, and reduced infill migration ensuring that the bold design does not compromise the integrity of the game. The result is a field that plays just like clay but captures the spirit and style that define Eastern Michigan athletics.

"We are so excited to finally bring this project to fruition. This surface encapsulates the identity and tradition of our program while paving the way for us to create more of the same." Said head coach, Robbie Britt, "As our staff went through this process, there was only one option for turf and that was the AstroTurf Diamond Series, which is the official turf of Major League Baseball.

The project has generated widespread media coverage, with stories appearing across sports networks, digital outlets, and social media platforms highlighting the field's unique look and innovative design. The reaction from players, coaches, and fans has been overwhelmingly positive, marking the new facility as a standout feature in collegiate baseball.

"Eastern Michigan's new Diamond Series field showcases the perfect blend of creativity and performance," said Todd DeWolfe, AstroTurf Great Lakes President. "To see a program embrace a design that reflects its identity while still maintaining the performance standards expected at the Division I level is great. '

From its bold green and gray branding to its forward-thinking facility upgrades, Eastern Michigan continues to demonstrate that innovation and tradition can coexist beautifully. With this installation, the Eagles have not only transformed their home field — they have set a new precedent for what's possible in collegiate baseball.

