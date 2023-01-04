Eastern Union Attracts Record Number of Lenders In 2022

Commercial mortgage brokerage closed loans with 180 lending institutions, the most in the firm's 21-year history

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Eastern Union -- one of America's largest commercial real estate brokerages -- placed and closed loans with more lenders than in any year in the company's 21-year history.

During its first full year of leadership under president and CEO Abe Bergman, the firm placed and closed loans with 180 individual lending institutions in 2022, representing its largest lender roster ever. The ranks of Eastern Union lenders last year grew by 31 percent over 2021.

2022 marked Abe Bergman's first full year as president and CEO of Eastern Union. During that year, the company placed and closed loans with more lenders than in any year in the company's 21-year history. One of Eastern Union's most prominent transactions in 2022 was an $83.33-million bridge loan in support of the acquisition of the 440-unit Halsten at Vinings Mountain in Atlanta. The broker was senior managing director Michel Muller.

"This new record is a testament to Eastern Union's never-ending drive to find the right lender for any asset category," said Mr. Bergman. "Eastern Union brokers are skilled at adapting their approach to make sure our clients achieve their business goals."

In addition, the average size of new loans put under application in 2022 increased by 24 percent over 2021.

And the size of the average loan put into process in 2022 increased by four percent over the 2021 average.

"We attribute Eastern Union's superior performance in 2022 to our commitment to client service," said Moshe Maybloom, managing director at Eastern Union. "Leveraging our deep understanding of the lending marketplace, our nationwide brokerage team works relentlessly to secure the best rates and terms for our clients."

Among the year's standout transactions, senior managing director Michael Muller arranged an $83.33-million bridge loan in support of the acquisition of The Halsten at Vinings Mountain, a 440-unit multifamily property in Atlanta.

In addition, senior managing director Marc Tropp helped America's Realty secure $73 million in financing to acquire one million square feet of retail space over a six-month period.

Ben Schwartz, a senior loan originator, closed a succession of 23 commercial mortgages valued at more than $100 million overall in a total of five states within a five-week period.

And with two years on the job, 21-year-old Joseph Sasson -- a commercial real estate loan originator -- arranged for the $38.37-million refinancing of the Roseberry Apartments, a 285-unit multifamily property in Columbia, SC.

The company also witnessed steady deal flow in 2022 from its Healthcare Group under the leadership of Nachum Soroka and Jacob Schonland. Eastern Union also launched a new Hospitality Division led by Charles Hoffman and established an Investment Sales office in New York City under Ben Weiss, who came to the company after an 18-year tenure with The Besen Group, a New York City-based investment sales firm.

