Eastern Union Promotes Jacob Lipoff to Lead Banking Division

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate finance firms, has promoted Jacob Lipoff to lead the company's newly centralized QTS Banking and Capital Markets Division. Holding the title of executive managing director, he will manage the firm's full scope of banking relationships. With the creation of this division, this component of the business has now been brought in-house.

Eastern Union has promoted Jacob Lipoff to the position of executive managing director. He will lead the company's newly centralized QTS Banking and Capital Markets Division.

"Transactions deserve to be financed by the most suitable lenders, and clients deserve the best possible rates," said Ira Zlotowitz, Eastern Union founder and president. "Jacob Lipoff will help us achieve these goals because he understands our clients' relationships with the banking community, and because of his technological skills. He will further fortify the strong bonds that already unite Eastern Union with lenders nationwide."

"Eastern Union leverages our market knowledge and our powerful, proprietary technologies to help owners and investors secure the ideal quote," said Mr. Lipoff. "I will ensure that these quotes are honored straight through to the closing table."

Until now, Eastern Union's banking relationships had been managed by QTS Services, a wholly owned subsidiary. One of America's largest independent quotes and term sheet (QTS) servicers, QTS Services had until now served both Eastern Union and a number of outside clients. The new QTS Banking and Capital Markets Division brings this function in-house. This division will shop and produce quotes and term sheets, and package transactions exclusively for Eastern Union.

The QTS Banking and Capital Markets Division will match transactions with appropriate banks and lenders through three primary strategies. First, the unit will maintain ongoing and substantive dialogues with lenders. Second, lender matchmaking will factor in the experience of each particular broker managing a transaction. And third, with the help of the firm's artificial intelligence assets, the division will analyze extensive data covering banks' recent lending activity.

With a workforce of more than 125 brokers and real estate professionals, Eastern Union is in the midst of a hiring surge. The company is aiming to hire as many as 200 additional brokers in the coming months, largely to staff its newly launched Multi-Family Group. While this rapidly growing initiative focuses on resetting traditional industry pricing with quarter-point fees for the refinancing of multi-family, agency transactions, the company is also closing a higher volume of deals across all property types, with production steadily increasing.

Mr. Lipoff's unit will play a central role in managing the substantial influx of deals and data generated by new personnel. The company just reported the fourth-busiest June in its 19-year history, securing 425 new submissions during the month.

Based in Bethesda, MD, Mr. Lipoff will report to Mr. Zlotowitz and managing partner Abe Bergman.

Jacob Lipoff, who joined Eastern Union as senior managing director in the firm's Mid-Atlantic Region in September, had previously worked with the Washington, DC office of Meridian Capital, and had served as chief operating officer with the Chateau Ridge Group, a commercial real estate investment company in Baltimore. Mr. Lipoff holds an MBA from the University of Baltimore Merrick School of Business and a bachelor's degree in Talmudic law from Ner Israel Rabbinical College in Pikesville, MD.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a leading national commercial mortgage brokerage firm employing more than 125 brokers and real estate professionals and closing $5 billion in real estate transactions annually. Eastern Union's capital introductions are handled through its affiliate company, Eastern Equity Advisors.

With one of the industry's highest transaction volumes, the Eastern Union team leverages its relationships with banks and its marketplace knowledge to bring clients the best available rates.

The firm arranges financing for complex, multi-state, multi-site portfolios, as well as loans for smaller, single-property transactions. Eastern Union's new "Multi-Family Group" recently reset market pricing by introducing an unprecedented quarter-point fee -- with no back-end fees -- for refinancing multifamily properties backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, transactions known as "agency refinancings."

Eastern Union's groundbreaking app serves as an intelligent commercial real estate toolkit. Its eCALC feature enables investors to fully value and underwrite deals instantaneously and in the palm of their hand. It is downloadable on the App Store and Google Play Store.

With operations nationwide, Eastern Union is headquartered in New York, with multiple branches along the East Coast. For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

Media Contact:

Steve Vitoff

516 652 0785

[email protected]

SOURCE Eastern Union

Related Links

http://www.easternunion.com

