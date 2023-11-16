Eastern Union Secures $17.5 Million in Financing Toward Acquisition of 392-Unit Multifamily Property in Greater Houston Area

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of America's largest commercial real estate mortgage brokerage firms, has delivered a $17,492,188 loan toward the acquisition of The Lakes at Madera apartments, a 392-unit multifamily complex located at 305 West Baker Road in Baytown, TX, a community situated 26 miles east of Houston.

Eastern Union recently secured a $17,492,188 loan toward the acquisition of The Lakes at Madera apartments, a 392-unit multifamily complex in Baytown, TX, located 26 miles east of Houston. The property encompasses 22 two-story buildings on a 20-acre parcel, with an apartment mix includes 242 one-bedroom units, 120 two-bedroom units, and 30 three-bedroom units Yoel Goldberg, a senior vice president with Eastern Union, led a team that arranged $17,492,188 in financing toward the acquisition of The Lakes at Madera apartments, a 392-unit multifamily complex in Baytown, TX, east of Houston.

Built in 1983, the property encompasses 22 two-story buildings situated on a 20-acre parcel. The apartment mix includes 242 one-bedroom units, 120 two-bedroom units, and 30 three-bedroom units, with an average unit size of 734 square feet. The Lakes at Madera presently has a 92-percent occupancy rate.

The financing, provided through Arbor Realty Trust, was a loan assumption with a $30.6-million acquisition

of the complex. The transaction carried a three-year term, with an interest rate of 4.26 percent. In addition to securing financing, Eastern Union helped the borrower find property insurance and negotiate terms between buyer and seller.

The name of the borrower was not disclosed.

"Thanks to the Eastern Union team's extensive knowledge of the lender marketplace, we delivered a highly competitive interest rate on behalf of our client," said Eastern Union president and co-founder Abraham Bergman. "We represented a well-capitalized sponsorship team that was assuming a loan in one of the fastest-growing metropolitan population centers in the country."

The mortgage was secured by Eastern Union senior vice president Yoel Goldberg, senior managing director Michael Muller, loan consultant Alex Jaffa, and Mikael Rechdiener, vice president for structured financing.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that provides both financing services and capital markets advisory services. It employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes billions of dollars' worth of transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Headquartered in New York, Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, healthcare, hospitality, manufactured home properties, single-family rentals, investment sales, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff

Eastern Union

516 652 0785

368753@email4pr.com

SOURCE Eastern Union