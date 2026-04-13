Eastern Union Secures $18.5 Million to Refinance 118,352-Square-Foot Warehouse in Northern New Jersey

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of America's largest commercial real estate mortgage brokerages, has arranged a $18.5-million loan to refinance the mortgage on a 118,352-square-foot warehouse in northern New Jersey.

The loan for the partial two-story, owner-occupied building was secured by company president Abe Bergman, vice president Yossi Orzel, and senior loan originator Becky Friedler.

Yossi Orzel, a president with Eastern Union, helped arrange a $18.5-million loan to refinance the mortgage on a 118,352-square-foot warehouse in northern New Jersey. Eastern Union is one of America's largest commercial real estate mortgage brokerages. Abe Bergman, president and co-founder of Eastern Union, helped arrange a $18.5-million loan to refinance the mortgage on a 118,352-square-foot warehouse in northern New Jersey. Eastern Union is one of America's largest commercial real estate mortgage brokerages.

The identity of the borrower and the exact location of the warehouse were not disclosed.

The non-recourse refinancing for the property carried a five-year term at an interest rate of 5.7 percent. The lender was Fulton Bank. The transaction carried an 80-percent loan-to-value ratio.

"Eastern Union succeeded in nurturing a healthy relationship between the borrower and the lender," said Mr. Orzel. "As a result, we succeeded in delivering a non-recourse loan, which is a rare occurrence for this particular category of properties."

Eastern Union has secured more than $5.76 billion in commercial real estate financing in New Jersey since the firm's founding a quarter-century ago. The company has closed more than 1,900 transactions in the state representing an array of asset categories.

The firm is also a national leader in providing financing for industrial real estate, having closed financing totaling $1.48 billion in value since its establishment. Over its history, Eastern Union has executed 398 closings in the industrial sector.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes billions of dollars' worth of transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, multifamily, office, retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufactured home properties, single-family rentals, self-storage, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff

Eastern Union

516-652-0785

[email protected]

SOURCE Eastern Union