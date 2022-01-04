Eastern Union Secures Financing in 240 Cities Throughout America in 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate finance firms, closed transactions across 32 states in 2021.

The deals, representing 18 different property types, were located in 240 cities throughout the United States. Transactions were concluded with 153 different lenders.

Abraham Bergman is president and CEO of Eastern Union.

Noteworthy transactions included a $70.9-million deal for a multifamily property in Atlanta secured by senior managing director Michael Muller, a $58.1-million loan for a self-storage complex in Virginia Beach, VA closed by managing director David Merkin, and a $42-million investment sale in Oxon Hill, MD arranged by director of investment sales Alex Bensahel.

Two other prominent deals were a $28-million construction loan in Monroe NY secured by company CEO Abraham Bergman, senior loan originator Becky Friedler and vice president Yossi Orzel, as well as a $26-million healthcare sector transaction in Venice, FL arranged by a team led by healthcare team leader Nachum Soroka.

The year also saw the closing of a $26.9-million loan for an industrial facility in Lancaster, OH arranged by Mr. Bergman and Mr. Orzel, who together also secured a $15-million loan for an office building in Howell, NJ.

Also in 2021, senior managing director Marc Tropp closed on a $14.85-million loan for a retail asset in Lawrenceville, GA, and Michael Muller arranged $10.37 million in financing for a Miami Beach hotel. Eastern Union also secured $54.7 million in financing for two single-family rental portfolios in Baltimore, as well as $12.77 million in financing for a mobile home site in Houston.

"In 2021, Eastern Union successfully shifted into expansion mode," said company president and CEO Abraham Bergman. "We widened the scope of our operations by closing transactions in almost 20 asset categories in more than 30 states across America. Eastern Union also deepened our relationships with scores of lenders throughout the country."

"Our company also nurtured the professional development of our brokers by expanding our training programs and opening new doors to their personal advancement," he said. "By fielding a well-trained and well-rounded team of brokers, we're building successful careers while also building the long-term success of Eastern Union."

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a leading, national commercial mortgage brokerage firm. It employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes an average of $4 billion in transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Headquartered in New York, Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, healthcare, hospitality, mobile home parks, investment sales, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

