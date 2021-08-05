Easterseals National Board of Directors Elects New Chair, Dr. Catherine "Alicia" Georges

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its recent meeting, the Easterseals National Board of Directors unanimously elected Dr. Catherine "Alicia" Georges to a two-year term as Chair, effective in October of 2021. She is the first Black female volunteer leader named to the position in the national organization's 100-year history.

Dr. Georges is Professor and Chair of the Department of Nursing at Lehman College, City University of New York (CUNY). An educator, practitioner, and community activist, Dr. Georges has worked in a variety of professional roles with a career that spans more than three decades. She is a sought-after speaker on nursing and health care issues throughout the United States, Africa, South America, Europe, and the Caribbean.

A formidable leader committed to eliminating disparities and improving the health of minorities and marginalized communities, Dr. Georges was the fifth president of the 150,000-member National Black Nurses Association and currently serves as President of the National Black Nurses Foundation. A Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, she is a member of a number of national and New York-based organizations including the American Public Health Association and the National Black Nurses Association. Dr. Georges holds a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Nursing from Seton Hall University; a Master of Arts (MA) in Community Health Nursing Administration and Supervision from New York University; and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Vermont. See her bio here.

An Easterseals national board member since July of 2020, Dr. Georges currently serves as Vice Chair of the Board's Public Policy Committee. In accepting this national volunteer leadership role with Easterseals, she expressed her appreciation for the honor and for the organization's confidence in her. She added, "I will do my best to successfully fulfill the mission and vision of Easterseals in leading the way to 100% equity, inclusion, and access for people with disabilities, families, and communities."

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted.

Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, to medical rehabilitation and employment programs, to veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society.

