Blues in Bisbee 2024 to benefit EASTERSEALS BLAKE FOUNDATION

Easterseals

Sep 04, 2024, 16:16 ET

BISBEE, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals Blake Foundation is proud to present the Blues in Bisbee Festival to benefit Easterseals Blake Foundation! Saturday, September 7th 12 pm8:00 pm. Gates open at 11:30 am

Sponsors include Blue Cross Blue Shiel Arizona, AZ Complete Health, AZ Commission on the Arts, Assured Partners and Bud Light!

Tickets available at bluesinbisbee.com

$25 gets you all day access, Warren Ballpark, featuring award-winning artisan beers from Old Bisbee Brewing Company, local bands and headlining acts including:

Craig Green Band

12:00 pm - 12:50 pm

Sugar Thieves

1:30 pm - 2:45 pm

Aaron McCall

3:00 pm - 4:15 pm

Denis Jones Band

4:30 pm - 5:45 pm

Melissa Reaves

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Media passes available on site

Visuals

  • EBF members with intellectual & developmental disabilities enjoying the music and pulling raffle tickets the stage (12pm-4pm)
  • Radio personalities Betsy Bruce & Kristine Levine hosting the event
  • Crowds dancing and enjoying the music (12 pm8pm)

About Easterseals Blake Foundation
Easterseals Blake Foundation is dedicated to the vision of a Southern Arizona community where all people live healthy, productive, and independent lives. Founded in Tucson in 1950, EBF serves more than 30,000 children, adults, and families throughout Southern Arizona annually and more than 1,000 in Cochise county! All funds raised will be used for programs in Cochise, Graham & Greenlee Counties.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with Cochise County businesses to benefit our programs serving Arizona's most vulnerable adults, children & families". Steve Guthrie, CEO

SOURCE Easterseals

