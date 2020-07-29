Easterseals National Board of Directors Names Chair and Welcomes New Member

CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent meeting of the National Board of Easterseals, Nancy Goguen was unanimously appointed to an additional one-year term as Chair, and Dr. Catherine "Alicia" Georges was named a member of the Board.

Goguen has been an influential volunteer leader of Easterseals for more than a decade, serving as Chair of the National Board since October of 2018. Before that, she served in a variety of leadership roles after joining the National Board in 2010 and after being re-elected in 2013. She was named an Honorary Board member in 2016 and led the CEO Search Committee for the national organization prior to assuming the position of Board Chair in 2018.

She began her relationship with Easterseals at the local level, serving as Chair of Easterseals New Jersey's Board of Directors from 2009 until 2013. A resident of Bernardsville (NJ), Goguen is a successful business leader with a demonstrated history of working in the computer sciences, health, education, and nonprofit management sectors. She holds a Master of Science (MS) in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Mathematics from Harvard University.

Additionally, the National Board named Dr. Catherine "Alicia" Georges a member. Professor and Chair of the Department of Nursing at Lehman College, City University of New York (CUNY), Dr. Georges is an educator, practitioner, and community activist. She has worked in a variety of professional roles in New York City with a career that spans more than three decades and is a sought-after speaker on nursing and health care issues throughout the United States, Africa, South America, Europe, and the Caribbean.

A formidable leader committed to eliminating disparities and improving the health of minorities and the disadvantaged, Dr. Georges was the fifth president of the 150,000-member National Black Nurses Association. She currently serves as President of the National Black Nurses Foundation. An advocate and activist as a member of the Children's Aid Society Health Advisory Committee, she is a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and a member of a number of national and New York-based organizations including the American Public Health Association and the National Black Nurses Association. She holds a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Nursing from Seton Hall University; a Master of Arts (MA) in Community Health Nursing Administration and Supervision from New York University; and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Vermont.

About Easterseals

For more than 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and their families. Together, its 68 Affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces, and communities, Easterseals is fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – making a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

