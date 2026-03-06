EastGroup Properties Announces 185th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

JACKSON, Miss., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company" or "EastGroup") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.55 per share payable on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record of Common Stock on March 31, 2026. This dividend is the 185th consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $6.20 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 33 consecutive years. The Company has increased it 30 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 14 years.

About EastGroup Properties, Inc.

EastGroup, a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 2000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in high-growth markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Texas, Florida, California, Arizona and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 65.1 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE EastGroup Properties