EastGroup Properties Announces Recent Business Activity and Participation in Upcoming Conference

Commenting on the Company's activity, Marshall Loeb, CEO, stated, "We are pleased to see the occupancy and leasing trends we experienced late last year continuing thus far into 2026. Occupancy is trending in line to slightly ahead of our forecast. We look forward to speaking with many of you next week at the Citi conference and for those we'll miss, we're available for any questions."

Reid Dunbar, President, added, "As I transition into my new role, I've had the opportunity to spend time touring EastGroup's markets and I'm encouraged by what I've seen across our portfolio and development pipeline. I look forward to discussing market dynamics and our outlook further at the conference."

As of February 25, 2026, EastGroup's portfolio was 96.6% leased and 96.0% occupied. During the first quarter of 2026 to date, rental rate increases on new and renewal leases signed during the period averaged 41.9% on a straight-line basis and 27.9% on a cash basis.

Since EastGroup's earnings release dated February 4, 2026, the Company executed leases on development properties totaling approximately 166,000 square feet, one of which was a 100,000 square foot expansion for a current tenant. The building expansion has projected total costs of approximately $10,600,000. The Company plans to begin construction in the first quarter of 2026.

Also, the Company began construction of a development project in Tampa that will contain approximately 156,000 square feet, with projected total costs of approximately $26,900,000.

During the first quarter of 2026 to date, EastGroup sold 365,620 shares of common stock directly through its sales agents under its continuous common equity offering program at a weighted average price of $191.45 per share, providing aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $70,000,000.

In February 2026, Moody's Ratings upgraded EastGroup's issuer rating to Baa1, outlook stable from Baa2, outlook positive. A security rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating agency. Each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating.

As previously announced, in February, the Company closed on the acquisition of Legend Point in Jacksonville for approximately $38,200,000. The property includes two buildings totaling 177,000 square feet which are 100% leased to five tenants.

Also, as previously announced, in February, the Company closed on the disposition of a property in Fresno containing six buildings totaling 398,000 square feet, representing the Company's exit from the Fresno, California market. The property was sold for approximately $37,000,000 resulting in a gain of approximately $25,000,000. Gains on sales of real estate investments are excluded from Funds from Operations.

Management is scheduled to present at the Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live and is accessible through a registration link on the Company's website at www.eastgroup.net. An online replay of the webcast will be available at the same location. During the conference, EastGroup executives may discuss the Company's transaction activity, leasing environment, market trends and conditions, financial matters and other business that may be affecting the Company. Presentation materials that may be referenced during the EastGroup presentation are available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website.

EastGroup, a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 2000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in high-growth markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Texas, Florida, California, Arizona, and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 65 million square feet. EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

