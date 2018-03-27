EastGroup Properties Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

A live broadcast of the conference call is available by dialing 1-877-876-9177 (conference ID EastGroup) or by webcast through a link on the Company's website at www.eastgroup.net. If you are unable to listen to the live conference call, a telephone and web cast replay will be available on Friday, April 20, 2018. The telephone replay will be available until Friday, April 27, 2018, and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-727-5306. The replay of the webcast can be accessed through a link on the Company's website at www.eastgroup.net and will be available until Friday, April 27, 2018.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, California, Arizona and North Carolina. The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects in lease-up and under construction, currently includes 39.5 million square feet.

