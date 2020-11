EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation at the Nareit REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) announced today that it is scheduled to present at the Nareit REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference. EastGroup's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:45 p.m., Eastern Time. The Company's presentation can be accessed by dialing 1-833-351-0008, Conference ID: 4684804, or via webcast for conference attendees. Information regarding attending the virtual REITworld conference may be accessed on the Events page at www.reit.com.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 46 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

SOURCE EastGroup Properties

Related Links

http://www.eastgroup.net