EastGroup Properties Announces the Income Tax Treatment of its 2023 Distributions

News provided by

EastGroup Properties

25 Jan, 2024, 17:38 ET

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company" or "EastGroup") announced today the income tax treatment of its 2023 distributions as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of EastGroup distributions.

Common Stock:
Ticker Symbol EGP, CUSIP #277 276 101

Record

Dates

Payment

Dates

Total

Distributions

Per Share (1)

Ordinary

Dividends

Capital Gain

Distributions

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain (2)

Nondividend

Distributions (3)

Section 199A
Dividends (4)

12/30/22

01/13/23

$0.25425

$0.25425

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.25425

03/31/23

04/14/23

1.25000

1.25000

0.00000

0.00000

0.00000

1.25000

06/30/23

07/14/23

1.25000

1.25000

0.00000

0.00000

0.00000

1.25000

09/29/23

10/13/23

1.27000

1.27000

0.00000

0.00000

0.00000

1.27000

12/29/23

01/12/24

0.99658

0.99658

0.00000

0.00000

0.00000

0.99658









TOTALS

$5.02083

$5.02083

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$5.02083

Form 1099-DIV box

1a

2a

2b

3

5

(1)

Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 12, 2024 with a record date of December 29, 2023 are treated as received by shareholders on December 31, 2023 to the extent of 2023 undistributed earnings and profits. 

(2)

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain (box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Distributions amount reported in box 2a of Form 1099-DIV.

(3)

Return of Capital

(4)

Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2023. Of the total distributions during 2023, none are considered qualifying dividends for purposes of the federal 15% income tax rate. 

EastGroup, a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59.2 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

SOURCE EastGroup Properties

Also from this source

EastGroup Properties Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

EastGroup Properties Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company" or "EastGroup") announced today that it will hold its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call...
EastGroup Properties Announces 176th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

EastGroup Properties Announces 176th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company", "EastGroup") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.27 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.