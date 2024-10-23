EastGroup Properties Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders of $1.13 Per Diluted Share for Third Quarter 2024 Compared to $1.07 Per Diluted Share for Third Quarter 2023

Funds from Operations ("FFO") Excluding Gain on Involuntary Conversion and Business Interruption Claims of $2.13 Per Share for Third Quarter 2024 Compared to $1.95 Per Share for Third Quarter 2023, an Increase of 9.2%

Same Property Net Operating Income for the Same Property Pool Excluding Income From Lease Terminations Increased 5.5% on a Straight-Line Basis and 5.9% on a Cash Basis for Third Quarter 2024 Compared to the Same Period in 2023

Operating Portfolio was 96.9% Leased and 96.5% Occupied as of September 30, 2024 ; Average Occupancy of Operating Portfolio was 96.7% for Third Quarter 2024 as Compared to 97.7% for Third Quarter 2023

Rental Rates on New and Renewal Leases Increased an Average of 50.9% on a Straight-Line Basis

Acquired an Operating Property Containing 179,000 Square Feet for Approximately $36 Million

Started Construction of Two Development Projects Totaling 310,000 Square Feet with Projected Total Costs of Approximately $40 Million

Transferred Three Development Projects, which Contain 735,000 Square Feet to the Operating Portfolio

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company", "we", "us" or "EastGroup") announced today the results of its operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Commenting on EastGroup's performance, Marshall Loeb, CEO, stated, "Our solid performance continued this quarter as evidenced by FFO per share excluding gain on involuntary conversions and business interruption claims rising 9.2%. Our portfolio remains resilient, producing a number of other strong metrics such as our percent leased, year to date releasing spreads and same store net operating income. With a choppy leasing environment matched against a materially shrinking construction pipeline, we are well positioned to benefit within our portfolio as well as fund external growth opportunities. I remain optimistic on the continuing secular tailwinds which benefit our shallow bay, last mile Sunbelt market portfolio."

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

On a diluted per share basis, earnings per common share ("EPS") were $1.13 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.07 for the same period of 2023. The increase in EPS was primarily due to the following:

The Company's property net operating income ("PNOI") increased by $15,029,000 ( $0.31 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period of 2023.

The increase in EPS was partially offset by the following:

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by $6,396,000 ( $0.13 per share) during the three months ended September 30, 2024 , as compared to the same period of 2023.

( per share) during the three months ended , as compared to the same period of 2023. Weighted average shares increased by 3,211,000 on a diluted basis during the three months ended September 30, 2024 , as compared to the same period of 2023.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Diluted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $3.49 compared to $3.06 for the same period of 2023. The increase in EPS was primarily due to the following:

PNOI increased by $40,759,000 ( $0.84 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , as compared to the same period of 2023.

( per share) for the nine months ended , as compared to the same period of 2023. EastGroup recognized gains on sales of real estate investments of $8,751,000 ( $0.18 per share) during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , compared to $4,809,000 ( $0.11 per share) during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 .

( per share) during the nine months ended , compared to ( per share) during the nine months ended . Interest expense decreased by $7,124,000 ( $0.15 per share) during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , as compared to the same period of 2023.

The increase in EPS was partially offset by the following:

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by $13,919,000 ( $0.29 per share) during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , as compared to the same period of 2023.

( per share) during the nine months ended , as compared to the same period of 2023. Weighted average shares increased by 3,653,000 on a diluted basis during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 , as compared to the same period of 2023.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO") were $2.13 per share compared to $2.00 per share during the same period of 2023, an increase of 6.5%.

FFO Excluding Gain on Involuntary Conversion and Business Interruption Claims was $2.13 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.95 per share for the same period of 2023, an increase of 9.2%.

PNOI increased by $15,029,000, or 14.5%, during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023. PNOI increased $6,917,000 from same property operations (based on the same property pool), $4,897,000 from newly developed and value-add properties, and $3,978,000 from 2023 and 2024 acquisitions, and decreased $792,000 from operating properties sold in 2023 and 2024.

Same PNOI Excluding Income from Lease Terminations increased 5.5% on a straight-line basis for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023; on a cash basis (excluding straight-line rent adjustments and amortization of above/below market rent intangibles), Same PNOI increased 5.9%.

On a straight-line basis, rental rates on new and renewal leases (representing 4.1% of our total square footage) increased an average of 50.9% during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $6.19 per share compared to $5.75 per share during the same period of 2023, an increase of 7.7%.

FFO Excluding Gain on Involuntary Conversion and Business Interruption Claims was $6.16 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5.66 per share for the same period of 2023, an increase of 8.8%.

PNOI increased by $40,759,000, or 13.4%, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023. PNOI increased $16,692,000 from same property operations (based on the same property pool), $14,799,000 from newly developed and value-add properties and $11,099,000 from 2023 and 2024 acquisitions, and decreased $1,956,000 from operating properties sold in 2023 and 2024.

Same PNOI Excluding Income from Lease Terminations increased 5.2% on a straight-line basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023; on a cash basis (excluding straight-line rent adjustments and amortization of above/below market rent intangibles), Same PNOI increased 6.3%.

On a straight-line basis, rental rates on new and renewal leases (representing 11.6% of our total square footage) increased an average of 55.9% during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The same property pool for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes properties which were included in the operating portfolio for the entire period from January 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024; this pool is comprised of properties containing 51,668,000 square feet.

FFO, FFO Excluding Gain on Involuntary Conversion and Business Interruption Claims, PNOI and Same PNOI are non-GAAP financial measures, which are defined under Definitions later in this release. Reconciliations of Net Income to PNOI and Same PNOI, and Net Income Attributable to EastGroup Properties, Inc. Common Stockholders to FFO and FFO Excluding Gain on Involuntary Conversion and Business Interruption Claims are presented in the attached schedule "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures."

ACQUISITIONS

As previously announced, in August, EastGroup acquired two industrial buildings, known as Hays Commerce Center 3 & 4, totaling 179,000 square feet, in Austin for approximately $35,781,000. This property, which was developed in 2022, is 100% leased to five tenants, increasing the Company's ownership in Austin to approximately 1,756,000 square feet.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company acquired approximately 26 acres of development land in the Nashville market for approximately $10,100,000. The site is expected to accommodate the future development of four buildings totaling approximately 350,000 square feet.

DEVELOPMENT AND VALUE-ADD PROPERTIES

During the third quarter of 2024, EastGroup began construction of two new development projects in Austin and Houston, which will contain a total of 310,000 square feet and have projected total costs of $40,400,000.

The development projects started during the first nine months of 2024 are detailed in the table below:





























































Development Projects Started in 2024

Location

Size

Anticipated Conversion

Date

Projected Total

Costs









(Square feet)





(In thousands)





















Northeast Trade Center 1

San Antonio, TX

264,000



04/2025

$ 32,100



Crossroads 1

Tampa, FL

124,000



06/2025

20,000

Horizon West 5

Orlando, FL

85,000



11/2025

12,800

Texas Avenue 1 & 2

Austin, TX

129,000



05/2026

22,500

World Houston 46

Houston, TX

181,000



06/2026

17,900

Total Development Projects Started





783,000







$ 105,300





At September 30, 2024, EastGroup's development and value-add program consisted of 17 projects (3,698,000 square feet) in 12 markets. The projects, which were collectively 31% leased as of October 22, 2024, have a projected total cost of $527,700,000, of which $135,309,000 remained to be funded as of September 30, 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, EastGroup transferred three projects to the operating portfolio (at the earlier of 90% occupancy or one year after completion). The projects, which are located in Orlando, Austin, and Houston, contain 735,000 square feet and were collectively 81% leased as of October 22, 2024.

The development projects transferred to the operating portfolio during the first nine months of 2024 are detailed in the table below:



































































Development and Value-Add Properties

Transferred to the Operating Portfolio in 2024

Location

Size

Conversion Date

Cumulative Cost as

of 9/30/24

Percent Leased

as of 10/22/24







(Square feet)





(In thousands)

























Gateway 2

Miami, FL

133,000



02/2024

$ 22,421



100 % Hillside 1

Greenville, SC

122,000



04/2024

12,908



100 % McKinney 1 & 2

Dallas, TX

172,000



06/2024

27,501



100 % MCO Logistics Center

Orlando, FL

167,000



07/2024

24,499



100 % Stonefield 35 1-3

Austin, TX

276,000



08/2024

36,933



56 % Springwood 1 & 2

Houston, TX

292,000



09/2024

34,513



93 % Total Projects Transferred





1,162,000







$ 158,775



88 %





















Projected Stabilized Yield(1)

7.4 %





















































































(1) Weighted average yield based on projected stabilized annual property net operating income on a straight-line basis at 100% occupancy divided by projected total costs.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company transferred a project, known as Horizon West 10, to the operating portfolio. The project, which is 100% leased, is located in Orlando, contains 357,000 square feet, and has a projected total cost of approximately $45,200,000.

DIVIDENDS

EastGroup declared a cash dividend of $1.40 per share in the third quarter of 2024, which represented a 10.2% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The third quarter dividend, which was paid on October 15, 2024, was the Company's 179th consecutive quarterly cash distribution to shareholders. The Company has increased or maintained its dividend for 32 consecutive years and has increased it 29 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 13 years. The annualized dividend rate of $5.60 per share yielded 3.1% on the closing stock price of $180.23 on October 22, 2024.

FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND FLEXIBILITY

EastGroup continues to maintain a strong and flexible balance sheet. Debt-to-total market capitalization was 15.1% at September 30, 2024. The Company's interest and fixed charge coverage ratio was 11.55x and 11.08x for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. The Company's ratio of debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") was 3.56x and 3.69x for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. EBITDAre and the Company's interest and fixed charge coverage ratio are non-GAAP financial measures defined under Definitions later in this release. Refer to the schedule "Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" attached for the calculation of the Company's interest and fixed charge coverage ratio, the debt to EBITDAre ratio, and the reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre.

In August, EastGroup repaid a $50,000,000 senior unsecured term loan at maturity with an effectively fixed interest rate of 4.08%, with no penalty.

During the third quarter, EastGroup sold 162,100 shares of common stock directly through its sales agents under its continuous common equity offering program at a weighted average price of $185.07 per share, providing aggregate net proceeds to the Company of approximately $29,700,000. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company sold 458,679 shares of common stock directly through its sales agents under its continuous common equity offering program at a weighted average price of $174.43 per share, providing aggregate net proceeds to the Company of approximately $79,210,000.

During the third quarter, EastGroup settled outstanding forward equity sale agreements that were previously entered into under its continuous common equity offering program by issuing 300,502 shares of common stock in exchange for net proceeds of approximately $49,582,000. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company settled additional outstanding forward equity sale agreements by issuing 299,551 shares of common stock in exchange for approximate net proceeds of $49,385,000.

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company entered into forward equity sale agreements with respect to 1,099,612 shares of common stock with an initial weighted average forward price of $185.80 per share and approximate gross sales proceeds of $204,306,000 based on the initial forward price. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares by the forward purchasers at the time it entered into forward equity sale agreements. As of October 22, 2024, EastGroup has 1,099,612 shares of common stock available for settlement prior to the expiration of the applicable settlement periods ranging from August 2025 through September 2025, for approximate net proceeds of $202,329,000, based on a weighted average forward price of $184.00 per share.

OUTLOOK FOR 2024

We now estimate EPS for 2024 to be in the range of $4.64 to $4.68 and FFO per share attributable to common stockholders for 2024 to be in the range of $8.33 to $8.37. The table below reconciles projected net income attributable to common stockholders to projected FFO. The Company is providing a projection of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders solely to satisfy the disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

EastGroup's projections are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions about our business, the industry and the markets in which we operate; there are known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with these projections. We assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, including our Outlook for 2024, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" disclosures included in this earnings release and "Risk Factors" disclosed in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

The following table presents the guidance range for 2024:



























































Low Range

High Range



Q4 2024

Y/E 2024

Q4 2024

Y/E 2024



(In thousands, except per share data)

















Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 58,591



227,702



60,553



229,664

Depreciation and amortization

49,641



189,480



49,641



189,480

Gain on sales of real estate investments and non-operating

real estate

—



(8,973)



—



(8,973)

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders*

$ 108,232



408,209



110,194



410,171



















Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

50,826



49,033



50,826



49,033

Per share data (diluted):















Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 1.15



4.64



1.19



4.68

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

2.13



8.33



2.17



8.37



*This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to Definitions.

The following assumptions were used for the mid-point:











































Metrics

Revised Guidance

for Year 2024

July Earnings

Release Guidance for

Year 2024

Actual for Year 2023 FFO per share

$8.33 - $8.37

$8.28 - $8.38

$7.79 FFO per share increase over prior year

7.2 %

6.9 %

11.3 % FFO per share increase over prior year excluding gain on

involuntary conversion and business interruption claims

7.9 %

7.7 %

10.0 % Same PNOI growth: cash basis (1)

5.6% - 6.2% (2)

5.6% - 6.6% (2)

8.0 % Average month-end occupancy - operating portfolio

96.7% - 97.3%

96.6% - 97.6%

98.0 % Lease termination fee income

$2.3 million

$830,000

$1.0 million Reserves of uncollectible rent (Includes estimates for Q4 bad debt)

$3.1 million

$2.6 million

$1.5 million Development starts:











Square feet

1.6 million

1.9 million

2.4 million Projected total investment

$230 million

$260 million

$363 million Operating property acquisitions

$400 million

$265 million

$165 million Operating property dispositions (Potential gains on dispositions are not included in the projections)

$15 million

$35 million

$38 million Capital proceeds

$780 million

$590 million

$799 million General and administrative expense

$21.5 million

$22.3 million

$16.8 million





(1) Excludes straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of market rent intangibles for acquired leases, and income from lease terminations. (2) Includes properties which have been in the operating portfolio since 1/1/23 and are projected to be in the operating portfolio through 12/31/24; includes 51,668,000 square feet.

DEFINITIONS

The Company's chief decision makers use two primary measures of operating results in making decisions: (1) funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), including FFO as adjusted as described below, and (2) property net operating income ("PNOI"), as defined below.

FFO is computed in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit's guidance allows preparers an option as it pertains to whether gains or losses on sale, or impairment charges, on real estate assets incidental to a real estate investment trust's ("REIT's") business are excluded from the calculation of FFO. EastGroup has made the election to exclude activity related to such assets that are incidental to our business. FFO is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains and losses from sales of real estate property (including other assets incidental to the Company's business) and impairment losses, adjusted for real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

FFO Excluding Gain on Involuntary Conversion and Business Interruption Claims is calculated as FFO (as defined above), adjusted to exclude gains on involuntary conversion and business interruption claims. The Company believes that this exclusion presents a more meaningful comparison of operating performance across periods.

PNOI is defined as Income from real estate operations less Expenses from real estate operations (including market-based internal management fee expense) plus the Company's share of income and property operating expenses from its less-than-wholly-owned real estate investments. EastGroup sometimes refers to PNOI from Same Properties as "Same PNOI" in this press release and the accompanying reconciliation; the Company also presents Same PNOI Excluding Income from Lease Terminations. The Company presents Same PNOI and Same PNOI Excluding Income from Lease Terminations as a property-level supplemental measure of performance used to evaluate the performance of the Company's investments in real estate assets and its operating results on a same property basis. The Company believes it is useful to evaluate Same PNOI Excluding Income from Lease Terminations on both a straight-line and cash basis. The straight-line basis is calculated by averaging the customers' rent payments over the lives of the leases; GAAP requires the recognition of rental income on a straight-line basis. The cash basis excludes adjustments for straight-line rent and amortization of market rent intangibles for acquired leases; cash basis is an indicator of the rents charged to customers by the Company during the periods presented and is useful in analyzing the embedded rent growth in the Company's portfolio. "Same Properties" is defined as operating properties owned during the entire current period and prior year reporting period. Operating properties are stabilized real estate properties (land including building and improvements) that make up the Company's operating portfolio. Properties developed or acquired are excluded from the same property pool until held in the operating portfolio for both the current and prior year reporting periods. Properties sold during the current or prior year reporting periods are also excluded.

FFO and PNOI are supplemental industry reporting measurements used to evaluate the performance of the Company's investments in real estate assets and its operating results. The Company believes that the exclusion of depreciation and amortization in the industry's calculations of PNOI and FFO provides supplemental indicators of the properties' performance since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. PNOI and FFO as calculated by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled but differently calculated measures for other REITs. Investors should be aware that items excluded from or added back to FFO are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's financial performance.

The Company's chief decision makers also use Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") in making decisions. EBITDAre is computed in accordance with standards established by Nareit and defined as Net Income, adjusted for gains and losses from sales of real estate investments, non-operating real estate and other assets incidental to the Company's business, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure used to measure the Company's operating performance and its ability to meet interest payment obligations and pay quarterly stock dividends on an unleveraged basis.

EastGroup's chief decision makers also use its Debt-to-EBITDAre ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing the Company's debt by its EBITDAre, in analyzing the financial condition and operating performance of the Company relative to its leverage.

The Company's interest and fixed charge coverage ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing the Company's EBITDAre by its interest expense. We believe this ratio is useful to investors because it provides a basis for analysis of the Company's leverage, operating performance and its ability to service the interest payments due on its debt.

COMPANY INFORMATION

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 60.5 million square feet. EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available on the Company's website at www.eastgroup.net.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements and certain other information contained in this press release, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "seek," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "intends," "should," "estimates," "could," "continue," "assume," "projects," "goals," "plans" or variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of such words, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the Company and on assumptions it has made. For instance, the amount, timing and frequency of future dividends is subject to authorization by the Company's Board of Directors and will be based upon a variety of factors. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements should be considered as subject to the many risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

international, national, regional and local economic conditions;

the competitive environment in which the Company operates;

fluctuations of occupancy or rental rates;

potential defaults (including bankruptcies or insolvency) on or non-renewal of leases by tenants, or our ability to lease space at current or anticipated rents, particularly in light of the recent inflationary environment;

disruption in supply and delivery chains;

increased construction and development costs;

acquisition and development risks, including failure of such acquisitions and development projects to perform in accordance with our projections or to materialize at all;

potential changes in the law or governmental regulations and interpretations of those laws and regulations, including changes in real estate laws, REIT or corporate income tax laws, potential changes in zoning laws, or increases in real property tax rates, and any related increased cost of compliance;

our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT;

natural disasters such as fires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes;

pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies, such as the coronavirus pandemic;

the availability of financing and capital, increases in interest rates, and our ability to raise equity capital on attractive terms;

financing risks, including the risks that our cash flows from operations may be insufficient to meet required payments of principal and interest, and we may be unable to refinance our existing debt upon maturity or obtain new financing on attractive terms or at all;

our ability to retain our credit agency ratings;

our ability to comply with applicable financial covenants;

credit risk in the event of non-performance by the counterparties to our interest rate swaps;

how and when pending forward equity sales may settle;

lack of or insufficient amounts of insurance;

litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes;

our ability to attract and retain key personnel;

risks related to the failure, inadequacy or interruption of our data security systems and processes, including security breaches through cyber attacks;

potentially catastrophic events such as acts of war, civil unrest and terrorism; and

environmental liabilities, including costs, fines or penalties that may be incurred due to necessary remediation of contamination of properties presently owned or previously owned by us.

All forward-looking statements should be read in light of the risks identified in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors within the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings and current reports filed with the SEC.

The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, including its Outlook for 2024, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.























































EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED)













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 REVENUES















Income from real estate operations

$ 162,861



144,378



474,268



417,153

Other revenue

15



2,152



1,922



4,289





162,876



146,530



476,190



421,442

EXPENSES















Expenses from real estate operations

44,163



40,709



131,017



114,662

Depreciation and amortization

48,917



42,521



139,749



125,830

General and administrative

5,154



3,429



16,576



13,017

Indirect leasing costs

159



147



556



436





98,393



86,806



287,898



253,945























































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Interest expense

(9,871)



(11,288)



(29,764)



(36,888)

Gain on sales of real estate investments

—



—



8,751



4,809

Other

582



474



1,874



1,661

NET INCOME

55,194



48,910



169,153



137,079

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint ventures

(14)



(14)



(42)



(43)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

55,180



48,896



169,111



137,036

Other comprehensive income (loss) — interest rate swaps

(15,747)



5,777



(10,948)



5,717

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 39,433



54,673



158,163



142,753



















BASIC PER COMMON SHARE DATA FOR NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EASTGROUP

PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS















Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 1.13



1.07



3.50



3.07

Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic

48,864



45,658



48,324



44,688

DILUTED PER COMMON SHARE DATA FOR NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EASTGROUP

PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS















Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 1.13



1.07



3.49



3.06

Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted

48,999



45,788



48,435



44,782











































































EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS

$ 55,180



48,896



169,111



137,036

Depreciation and amortization

48,917



42,521



139,749



125,830

Company's share of depreciation from unconsolidated investment

32



31



94



93

Depreciation and amortization from noncontrolling interest

(2)



(2)



(4)



(4)

Gain on sales of real estate investments

—



—



(8,751)



(4,809)

Gain on sales of non-operating real estate

—



—



(222)



(446)

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS*

104,127



91,446



299,977



257,700

Gain on involuntary conversion and business interruption claims

—



(2,118)



(1,708)



(4,187)

FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS - EXCLUDING GAIN ON INVOLUNTARY

CONVERSION AND BUSINESS INTERRUPTION CLAIMS*

$ 104,127



89,328



298,269



253,513



















NET INCOME

$ 55,194



48,910



169,153



137,079

Interest expense (1)

9,871



11,288



29,764



36,888

Depreciation and amortization

48,917



42,521



139,749



125,830

Company's share of depreciation from unconsolidated investment

32



31



94



93

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA")

114,014



102,750



338,760



299,890

Gain on sales of real estate investments

—



—



(8,751)



(4,809)

Gain on sales of non-operating real estate

—



—



(222)



(446)

EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE ("EBITDAre")*

$ 114,014



102,750



329,787



294,635



















Debt

$ 1,623,170



1,674,371



1,623,170



1,674,371

Debt-to-EBITDAre ratio*

3.56



4.07



3.69



4.26



















EBITDAre*

$ 114,014



102,750



329,787



294,635

Interest expense (1)

9,871



11,288



29,764



36,888

Interest and fixed charge coverage ratio*

11.55



9.10



11.08



7.99



















DILUTED PER COMMON SHARE DATA FOR EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS















Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 1.13



1.07



3.49



3.06

FFO attributable to common stockholders*

$ 2.13



2.00



6.19



5.75

FFO attributable to common stockholders - excluding gain on involuntary conversion and business interruption claims*

$ 2.13



1.95



6.16



5.66

Weighted average shares outstanding for EPS and FFO purposes - Diluted

48,999



45,788



48,435



44,782







































(1) Net of capitalized interest of $4,907 and $4,251 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; and $14,797 and $11,864 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. *This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to Definitions.







































































EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Continued) (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















NET INCOME

$ 55,194



48,910



169,153



137,079

Gain on sales of real estate investments

—



—



(8,751)



(4,809)

Gain on sales of non-operating real estate

—



—



(222)



(446)

Interest income

(306)



(197)



(822)



(383)

Other revenue

(15)



(2,152)



(1,922)



(4,289)

Indirect leasing costs

159



147



556



436

Depreciation and amortization

48,917



42,521



139,749



125,830

Company's share of depreciation from unconsolidated investment

32



31



94



93

Interest expense (1)

9,871



11,288



29,764



36,888

General and administrative expense (2)

5,154



3,429



16,576



13,017

Noncontrolling interest in PNOI of consolidated joint ventures

(16)



(16)



(47)



(47)

PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME ("PNOI")*

118,990



103,961



344,128



303,369

PNOI from 2023 and 2024 acquisitions

(4,787)



(809)



(12,361)



(1,262)

PNOI from 2023 and 2024 development and value-add properties

(8,644)



(3,747)



(22,183)



(7,384)

PNOI from 2023 and 2024 operating property dispositions

—



(792)



(177)



(2,133)

Other PNOI

21



50



123



248

SAME PNOI (Straight-Line Basis)*

105,580



98,663



309,530



292,838

Lease termination fee income from same properties

(1,745)



(221)



(1,957)



(532)

SAME PNOI EXCLUDING INCOME FROM LEASE TERMINATIONS (Straight-Line Basis)*

103,835



98,442



307,573



292,306

Straight-line rent adjustments for same properties

(954)



(1,164)



(3,039)



(5,277)

Acquired leases — market rent adjustment amortization for same properties

(334)



(466)



(1,076)



(1,604)

SAME PNOI EXCLUDING INCOME FROM LEASE TERMINATIONS (Cash Basis)*

$ 102,547



96,812



303,458



285,425







































(1) Net of capitalized interest of $4,907 and $4,251 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; and $14,797 and $11,864 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Net of capitalized development costs of $1,903 and $3,171 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; and $6,158 and $7,983 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. *This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to Definitions.

















