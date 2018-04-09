Eastmain Resources Inc. to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 12

DATE: Thursday, April 12, 2018

Recent Company Highlights

Eastmain recently released two new NI43-101 resource estimates at its 100%-owned Eau Claire and Eastmain Mine deposits for total global resources of 1.7 million ounces of high grade gold. In addition, a new high-grade discovery was made in 2017 at the Éléonore South joint venture, where Eastmain is a partner. Looking forward, the company plans to release the first preliminary economic assessment at Eau Claire in 2Q18 along with follow up drilling results at Éléonore South.

About Eastmain Resources Inc.

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company advancing three high-grade gold assets in the emerging James Bay gold camp in Quebec. The company holds a 100% interest in the Eau Claire and Eastmain Mine gold deposits each with new NI43-101 resource estimates. Eastmain is also a partner in the Éléonore South joint venture located immediately south of Goldcorp Inc.'s Éléonore Mine and host of a new high-grade gold discovery. In addition, the company has a pipeline of exploration projects in this favourable mining jurisdiction with nearby infrastructure.

