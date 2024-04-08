Eastside Golf Teams Up with Mercedes-Benz USA to Launch Capsule Collection and Activations to Increase Inclusivity in the Sport

Eastside Golf and Mercedes-Benz have a multi-year partnership to drive change and forge a more inclusive game of golf, providing expanded opportunities to play, learn and grow with golf-centric experiences.

Brands will support local community golf, spotlight Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and golf, and release a co-branded women's capsule collection to celebrate women in the game.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Golf, the lifestyle golf brand dedicated to driving change and creating a more inclusive view of the game, has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz to launch three key initiatives to drive grassroots activity and spotlight diversity.

The initiatives are part of the multi-year partnership between Eastside Golf and Mercedes-Benz to address access and equity issues in golf. The brands will collaborate on unique activations to build a more inclusive community around the game and attract a new generation of diverse golfers and fans, including:

Eastside Golf and Mercedes-Benz USA's women’s capsule collection offers female golfers another way to be their authentic selves on and off the course, without sacrificing functionality or style.

Hosting Augusta, GA's first-ever Eastside Golf Community Golf Day to create more local connections and access points to play the game

first-ever Eastside Golf Community Golf Day to create more local connections and access points to play the game Launching a women's capsule collection with Mercedes-Benz, marking the first entry into the women's apparel market from Eastside Golf

Spotlighting HBCU golf by having the Morehouse College golf team experience the Masters Tournament as guests of Mercedes-Benz

Addressing Accessibility & Financial Burdens

On Friday, April 5, Eastside Golf and Mercedes-Benz USA hosted Augusta's first-ever Eastside Golf Community Golf Day at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course. Eastside Golf's popular Community Golf Days are held prior to major golf events around the country and bring local players together to connect and experience the fun of golf without the financial barriers that are commonly found in the game. The Community Golf Day in Augusta offered a free round of golf to 150 attendees of all ages and backgrounds, provided the opportunity to meet Eastside Golf's co-founders, as well as connect with other golfers in their community including HBCU golf players from Morehouse College and Paine College. Attendees received limited-edition Eastside Golf x Jordan collaboration merchandise courtesy of Mercedes-Benz USA, and the companies donated golf carts, clubs and other accessories to the Augusta Municipal Golf Course to make it easier for those who want to play.

Supporting the Women's Game

On April 7th, Eastside Golf and Mercedes-Benz USA released a nine-piece women's capsule collection to offer female golfers another way to express their authentic selves on and off the course, without sacrificing functionality or style. The co-branded capsule is Eastside Golf's first foray into women's apparel and accessories and is marked by Eastside Golf's signature craftsmanship and attention to detail. The products were revealed at a closed event and are available for purchase online at eastsidegolf.com.

Spotlighting HBCU Golf

Eastside Golf's co-founders Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper met while on the Morehouse College golf team, and since founding Eastside Golf have supported the program with financial resources and access to one-of-a-kind experiences. As part of the partnership with Mercedes-Benz, the two brands have supported Morehouse College through academic and sports funding for student-athletes. As a continuation of the relationship, Eastside Golf and Mercedes-Benz will host the Morehouse College golf team at the Masters Tournament and provide the players and coach with a once-in-a-lifetime experience while highlighting the talent within HBCU golf as faces of the future of the game.

"Eastside Golf is actively reshaping the cultural dialogue surrounding golf, and our collaborative efforts advance our common goal of fostering greater diversity and equity within the sport. We are thrilled to join forces with Eastside to craft distinctive, impactful experiences that uplift underrepresented communities and propel progress toward a more inclusive future for golf," said Monique Harrison, Head of Brand Marketing at Mercedes-Benz USA.

"We are proud to partner with Mercedes-Benz USA to address issues of diversity and equity in golf. As we approach one of the sport's pinnacle moments, it is even more meaningful to support women and HBCU golfers, and create more opportunities to draw new fans into the game. We want to change the cultural conversation around golf and change the perception of the sport to reinforce that it is a game where you can show up as your authentic self, no matter who you are or where you come from," said Earl Cooper, co-founder of Eastside Golf and PGA Professional.

Eastside Golf has transformed public perceptions of golf through its apparel line which has been embraced by golf professionals, celebrities, fashion influencers, and professional athletes alike. Eastside Golf is worn by athletes and tastemakers including NBA stars Chris Paul and Jayson Tatum, NFL greats Patrick Mahomes and Victor Cruz, musician DJ Khaled and President Barack Obama, among many others. Its success is further underscored by notable relationships with global brands including seven collaborations with Jordan Brand, and strategic partnerships and licensing deals with major entities such as the NBA, MLB, and Mercedes-Benz USA. Eastside Golf is deeply committed to supporting and spotlighting HBCU golf through events and partnerships and has donated a cumulative $150K to support the Morehouse College golf team.

About Eastside Golf

Eastside Golf was founded on June 1st, 2019, and has quickly grown into a brand that has shifted the culture of golf on and off the course. The mission of Eastside Golf is to be the lifestyle brand customers deserve — forging new paths and breaking barriers by designing and curating classic lifestyle wear of the highest quality so every customer can authentically express themselves in comfortable luxury. Eastside Golf's community outreach and golf education aims to connect young professionals and non-golfers with education, resources, and encouragement to love the game. Learn more at www.eastsidegolf.com , at Facebook or Instagram and X through @EastsideGolf.

