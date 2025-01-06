Eastwall Achieves Fourth Microsoft Advanced Specialization in "Analytics on Microsoft Azure"

DENVER, Jan 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastwall, a rapidly growing premier cloud consulting and engineering services firm, proudly announces the achievement of its fourth Microsoft Advanced Specialization in "Analytics on Microsoft Azure." This milestone, the fourth earned in just six months, solidifies Eastwall's position as one of the most certified and accredited Microsoft partners globally.

Eastwall is awarded the coveted Analytics Advanced Specialization for Data & AI.

The Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization recognizes Eastwall's expertise in helping customers leverage their entire data estate to build transformative and secure analytical solutions at enterprise scale. These solutions utilize advanced Azure components such as Microsoft Fabric, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, and Azure Data Factory.

This achievement follows Eastwall's previous specializations in Azure Virtual Desktop, Migrating Enterprise Applications, and Infrastructure & Database Migration to Azure. Together, these certifications demonstrate Eastwall's robust capabilities in supporting customers' cloud transformation journeys.

"It has been remarkable to witness the rapid evolution of our solutions in the Data, AI, and Analytics space," said Glenn Mate, Chief Executive Officer of Eastwall. "Microsoft Fabric became generally available in November 2023, and within just a year, Eastwall has repeatedly delivered cutting-edge Microsoft solutions across multiple industry-transforming projects."

Eastwall has showcased expertise in complex data transformations across industries such as Finance, Healthcare, and Manufacturing. This includes robust data modeling capabilities across diverse source systems to deliver performant, secure, and governed reporting and analytics solutions, many of which leverage the unified analytics ecosystem of Microsoft Fabric.

"Microsoft Fabric has redefined the pace of innovation in analytics, reporting, and data centralization," said Chuck Martin, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Eastwall. "Its rapid emergence and market consolidation are positioning it as the de facto standard for integrated data ecosystems in the public cloud. With its simplicity, seamless integration, and ability to unlock insights quickly with PowerBI and AI - the demand for Fabric has been high, and we're excited to lead the charge in this transformative shift."

Eastwall remains dedicated to delivering tailored Azure solutions to its growing client base, enabling seamless migrations and fostering innovation to ensure long-term success. Looking ahead, Eastwall is preparing for additional audits in Microsoft's Fiscal Year 2025, continuing its pursuit of excellence and industry recognition.

For more information about Eastwall and its services, please visit www.eastwall.com.

About Eastwall

Founded in 2022, Eastwall is a unique professional services firm in the Azure cloud space. We are an Azure-Only, Microsoft-Only Solutions Partner. Our team is dedicated to improving business outcomes through modern technology implementations and operating models built in the cloud. Learn how Eastwall helps our clients pave the way as leading organizations at www.eastwall.com.

Contact:

Eastwall

Chuck Martin, VP Business Development & Partnerships

[email protected] or [email protected]

(720) 709 - 5527

www.eastwall.com

SOURCE Eastwall