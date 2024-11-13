Easy, Fun and Good for the Environment

How to make every day recycling day

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) With so many mixed messages, recycling can feel confusing, but the truth is simpler than you might think. Recycling isn't just for today – it's a year-round commitment to a healthier planet.

In honor of National Recycling Day, consider these facts about recycling from the experts and tips to make a difference.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock Photo courtesy of Amcor Rigid Packaging

Recycling Is Real

Americans recycle more than 6 billion pounds of plastic every year. Among the plastics recycled, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) remains a responsible material choice. PET is the world's most recycled plastic, with more than 1.8 billion pounds of PET bottles and containers recovered in the U.S. annually. Since PET bottles can be made from 100% post-consumer recycled content, each recycled bottle contributes to a circular economy where materials are continuously reused instead of wasted.

Recycling PET Plastic is Better for the Environment

Countless others from academics, researchers and industry experts show plastics, such as PET specifically, often have a lower environmental impact. In fact, glass bottles produce three times the greenhouse gas emissions compared to PET bottles, and making an aluminum can produces twice the emissions, according to Life Cycle Assessment studies. Producing PET also uses less energy and water and lowers acid rain and smog potential. Using and recycling PET is a more responsible, more eco-friendly choice than banning plastic outright.

Recycling Saves Energy

Recycling PET bottles requires less energy than producing new glass bottles or aluminum cans. Every PET bottle you recycle helps conserve resources and supports a more responsible production cycle.

Not All Plastics are Created Equal

PET is a superstar among plastics because it can be recycled repeatedly without losing strength or quality. It's also an inexpensive, lightweight and shatter-resistant package that preserves and protects the food and medicine people place in their bodies.

Recycling Can be Easy

Recycling services can be accessible, with many communities across the U.S. offering easy ways to recycle. Today more than 73% of all U.S. households have access to recycling, according to The Recycling Partnership.

By staying informed, choosing packaging that's easily recyclable and recycling consistently, you can help build a more sustainable future every day. Visit recyclecheck.org to find out where you can recycle in your community.

5 Recycling Tips

Know your plastics. Look for the No. 1 recycling symbol – inside three arrows forming a triangular shape – to identify polyethylene terephthalate (PET), helping ensure your recycling efforts are impactful. Recycle PET plastic packaging over bans. Choose products packaged in PET bottles where possible, as recycling PET reduces reliance on resource-heavy materials and greenhouse gas emissions. See recycling as energy conservation. PET bottle recycling uses significantly less energy compared to producing new glass bottles or aluminum cans. Think of recycling as an investment. Every PET container you recycle contributes to a circular economy and more sustainable world. Get involved within your community. Connect with local recycling programs and stay updated on your area's recycling guidelines by visiting recyclecheck.org.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate