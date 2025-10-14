EASY HONDA IS REWARDING A LOCAL VETERAN WITH A NEW HONDA

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Through their Happiness Project Initiative, in partnership with NextOp, Easy Honda is awarding a veteran with a new vehicle on Veterans' Day November 11th 2025.

Easy Honda introduced the Vehicles for Vets program and asked NextOp, a Houston based non-profit whose mission is to help veterans find careers when their military service is complete, to nominate veterans in their program who are in need of transportation.

"Once we've paired a vet with a career opportunity, one of their first challenges is finding a way to get to their new job via reliable transportation," said Allen Whiteside, Marine Veteran and Program Director of NextOp.

"We're unbelievably thrilled that Easy Honda has stepped in and offered to cover a lease on brand new Honda for one of our candidates," continued Whiteside.

"I know firsthand how invaluable reliable transportation can be when you're transitioning back into the civilian workforce from the military," said Lincoln Stahl, a Veteran Army Ranger and Managing Partner of Easy Honda. "The chance to give back to those who've given everything for our country is the least we could do."

The new Honda will be presented during a ceremony on November 11th 2025, Veterans Day, at NextOp's corporate offices in Houston, TX. The public is invited to come see the fortunate veteran drive off in a new Honda as he or she begins their post-military service career.

NextOp, established in 2014, is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to recruit, develop, and place high-performing enlisted leaders into industry careers. NextOp connects veterans and military members to career opportunities, bridging the gap between military and industries in need of diverse and skilled talent.

Easy Honda is an auto dealership in Houston, TX, dedicated to making it easy for car buyers who are looking for a seamless car-buying experience with exceptional service. The Easy Honda Happiness Project is committed to making an impact and inspiring happiness in the community by partnering with local non-profits and charitable organizations.

Easy Honda is located at 10250 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77043. For more information or to get involved, please contact Maddie Zimmermann at [email protected].

SOURCE Easy Honda