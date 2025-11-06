EASY HONDA IS REWARDING A LOCAL VETERAN WITH A NEW HONDA

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Through their Happiness Project Initiative, in partnership with NextOp, Easy Honda is awarding a veteran with a new vehicle on Veterans Day, November 11th, 2025.

Easy Honda introduced the Vehicles for Vets program and asked NextOp, a Houston-based non-profit whose mission is to help veterans find careers when their military service is complete, to nominate veterans in their program who need transportation.

"The veteran we've selected is about to embark on a new career opportunity and, thanks to Easy Honda, now they'll have reliable transportation to get there," said Allen Whiteside, Marine Veteran and Program Director of NextOp.

"By stepping in and covering a lease on a brand new Honda our candidate is equipped for success," continued Whiteside.

"Transitioning back into the civilian workforce from the military is challenging," said Lincoln Stahl, a Veteran Army Ranger and Managing Partner of Easy Honda. "Easing that transition for someone who laid it on all the line for our country is an honor."

The new Honda will be presented at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, Veterans Day. The ceremony will take place at Easy Honda, located at 10250 Katy Freeway in Houston. The public is invited to come see the fortunate veteran drive off in a new Honda as they begin their post-military service career.

NextOp, established in 2014, is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to recruit, develop, and place high-performing enlisted leaders into industry careers. NextOp connects veterans and military members to career opportunities, bridging the gap between military and industries in need of diverse and skilled talent.

Easy Honda is an auto dealership in Houston, TX, dedicated to making it easy for car buyers who are looking for a seamless car-buying experience with exceptional service. The Easy Honda Happiness Project is committed to making an impact and inspiring happiness in the community by partnering with local non-profits and charitable organizations.

For more information or to get involved, please contact Maddie Zimmermann at [email protected].

SOURCE Easy Honda