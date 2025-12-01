Easy Ice Announces Final Acquisition of 2025 in East Texas

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the nation's largest provider of all-inclusive ice machine rental solutions, announced today the acquisition of the ice machine subscription and service division of Kirby Restaurant Equipment.

Serving East Texas since 1970, Kirby Restaurant Equipment will continue operating its remaining business lines, while Easy Ice assumes all ice-machine-related operations effective December 1. The division's equipment portfolio is primarily Manitowoc, one of Easy Ice's core OEM partners, making the transition seamless for customers and reinforcing Easy Ice's strong footprint across Texas.

"We are excited to welcome the Kirby Restaurant Equipment ice leasing customers into the Easy Ice family," said Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer. "This acquisition strengthens our density in one of our most established markets, and we look forward to the continued growth this creates for our team."

"I'm impressed with how effectively our team continues to identify and execute on high-quality acquisition opportunities," added Scott Buttz, Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to expanding our presence through strategic partnerships and organic growth initiatives, and this acquisition represents another important step forward."

As Easy Ice enters 2026 with new leadership and a focused expansion strategy, the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service, operational excellence, and nationwide consistency.

About Easy Ice

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has transformed the way businesses manage their ice supply by shifting them from ownership to a fully managed rental solution. With more than 40,000 machines under management across 47 states, Easy Ice makes reliable, affordable ice solutions accessible to businesses nationwide.
