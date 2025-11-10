Easy Ice Appoints Industry Leader Scott Buttz as Chief Executive Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the nation's leading provider of commercial ice machine subscription and service solutions, announced the appointment of Scott Buttz as Chief Executive Officer.

Scott Buttz, Easy Ice CEO

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and proven business leader, Buttz brings more than three decades of experience leading large service-based organizations through growth and transformation. His career reflects a deep commitment to people, performance, and operational excellence - values that align directly with Easy Ice's mission to keep businesses running efficiently through simple, reliable ice solutions.

"Easy Ice is an organization with strong fundamentals and incredible potential," said Scott Buttz, CEO of Easy Ice. "Our teams across the country are the heartbeat of this company serving customers with pride and professionalism every day. My goal is to build on that strength, accelerate our performance, and create an environment where people are empowered to lead, serve, and grow together."

Before joining Easy Ice, Buttz held executive leadership roles as CEO, President, and COO of several national service businesses, where he guided teams through scaling initiatives, operational integrations, and transformational growth. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade with Cintas Corporation, a Fortune 500 leader in business services, advancing through senior operational roles overseeing large, distributed teams in both domestic and international markets.

Under Buttz's leadership, Easy Ice will focus on three key priorities: enhancing customer experience, investing in people and technology, and accelerating operational performance across its national service platform.

"When we started Easy Ice, we had one goal - make ice easy. It's been exciting to grow that idea into a national brand built on teamwork and great service. With Scott joining the leadership team, I'm confident the best is yet to come. He understands that our people are what make Easy Ice truly cool," said John Mahlmeister, Co-Founder and COO of Easy Ice.

Easy Ice operates more than 28 facilities across the United States, providing full-service ice machine subscription programs that include installation, preventive maintenance, repairs, and back-up ice, all in a simple, predictable subscription model designed to keep businesses running without disruption.

For more information about Easy Ice, visit www.easyice.com.

About Easy Ice

Founded in 2009, Easy Ice has changed the way businesses manage their ice supply – moving them away from ice machine ownership and toward a managed rental solution. With over 40,000 machines under management across 48 states, Easy Ice is the nation's leading provider of commercial ice machine subscription services.

MEDIA CONTACT: Alana Tompkins

[email protected]

443-243-1243

SOURCE Easy Ice