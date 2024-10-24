Easy Recipes That are Scary Good for Spooky Season

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand shares recipes to fill you up before a night of trick-or-treating.

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You know how the song goes – trick-or-treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat – but we're talking about more than just candy. The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, is sharing a few fang-tastic recipes to make sure your family is full and ready to go before heading out for a night of trick-or-treating.

Beefy Baked Ziti with Mozzarella Eyeballs from MacKenzie Smith of Grilled Cheese Social, and courtesy of the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand.

Start by saying "bone-appetit!" with this Eye-conic Four Cheese Beefy Baked Ziti from MacKenzie Smith of Grilled Cheese Social. With the hearty addition of ground beef to a popular pasta dish, this ziti will keep your kids fueled as they go from house to house. Not only is it great for Halloween night, but for any weeknight that your family is busy with work, school, and extracurricular activities.

In a hurry to get the kids' costumes ready after a busy day at school? This Mississippi Pot Roast has you covered! All you need is to throw a Chuck Arm Roast, or any roast of your choosing, in a slow cooker – then add ranch dressing mix, dry onion soup mix, and pickled pepperoncini's. Just serve with couscous, mashed potatoes, or noodles when you get home – so you have more time to focus on all the Halloween fun.

And what better way to prepare to have a skele-ton of fun than with finger food, like these Air Fryer Meatball Taquitos. A fun spin on Mexican and Italian cuisines, these taquitos make for a quick, kid-friendly snack if you're on the go – or a hearty dinner when served with a couple side dishes.

For more beefy recipes this Halloween, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

