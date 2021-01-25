Easy Ways to Eat More Plants This Year

Walnuts, for example, are a kitchen multi-tasker with uses well beyond baked goods. In fact, walnuts can be used as a simple, whole-food meat alternative. One ounce of walnuts contains important nutrients including 4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, 2.5 grams of monounsaturated fat, 13 grams of polyunsaturated fat and 2.5 grams of essential omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid.

Try walnuts as an alternative to meat in recipes like Walnut Meatless Meatballs or Pizza with Plant-Based Walnut Crumble, and find more plant-forward recipes at walnuts.org/plantrecipes.

Walnut Meatless Meatballs

Total time: 42 minutes

Servings: 4

1 tablespoon olive oil 1/4 cup minced onion 1 teaspoon minced garlic 1 tablespoon tomato paste 1/2 cup California Walnuts, chopped 1/4 cup cooked brown rice 1/4 cup chopped roasted red peppers 1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning 2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley 1 egg, beaten

Preheat oven to 375 F and line baking sheet with parchment paper.

In small skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and garlic; saute 1 minute. Add tomato paste and cook 1 minute. Transfer to food processor with walnuts, rice, roasted red peppers, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Italian seasoning, parsley and egg. Pulse until combined but not mushy.

Form into eight equal balls and place on prepared baking sheet. Cook 12 minutes, or until firm to touch. Serve with sauce of choice.

Pizza with Plant-Based Walnut Crumble

Total time: 38 minutes

Servings: 4

Walnut Sausage Crumble:

1 cup California Walnuts 1/2 cup cannellini beans, rinsed and drained 1 tablespoon coconut aminos 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 teaspoons fennel seeds 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon smoked paprika 1/4 teaspoon celery salt

Walnut Sausage Pizza:

1 pound pizza dough 6 tablespoons pizza sauce 2/3 cup mozzarella cheese, divided

Walnut Sausage Crumble, divided 6 tablespoons pesto 1/4 cup sliced small tomatoes

fresh basil leaves

shaved Parmesan cheese

To make Walnut Sausage Crumble: In food processor, pulse walnuts, cannellini beans, coconut aminos, olive oil, fennel seeds, seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika and salt to sausage like consistency.

To make Walnut Sausage Pizza: Preheat oven to 500 F and line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide dough into four pieces and roll out into thin ovals; place on baking sheets.

Spread two dough pieces with equal amounts pizza sauce, 1/3 cup mozzarella cheese and half of Walnut Sausage Crumble.

Spread remaining dough pieces with pesto, remaining cheese, remaining Walnut Sausage Crumble and tomatoes.

Bake 8 minutes, or until pizza edges are golden brown. Garnish with basil leaves and shaved Parmesan.

