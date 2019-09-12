Easy Ways to Improve Your Home's Health

MISSION, Kan., Sept.12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Maintaining a healthy home is a goal most Americans share, but not all are confident they're doing the best job they can to protect their home's health.

According to a survey conducted by Second Nature, the nation's largest home wellness subscription service, 62% of respondents admitted they could do a better job of attaining a healthy home, with clean air ranked as the most critical factor in achieving home wellness.