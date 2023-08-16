EasyCard by ITS - A New Era in Corporate Card Program Solutions

News provided by

Internet Travel Solutions (ITS)

16 Aug, 2023, 08:51 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Travel Solutions (ITS), a pioneering force in travel technology, is proud to announce EasyCard, a versatile, multi-use financial credit card intended to streamline corporate payment for travel and non-travel purchases and expenses. EasyCard will be available in combination with the ITS proprietary expense solution or as a tightly integrated product within the ITS corporate travel booking engine, TripEasy.

Total corporate payment management with EasyCard by ITS. Visit EasyCard.com for updates and latest features.
This latest ITS offering is poised to redefine the landscape of corporate payment management for the mid-sized business market. The newly branded EasyCard offers a cash rebate to all corporations that adopt the program with the option to upgrade for more cash back and fully integrated travel and expense management.

EasyCard will be offered as a combination of physical, virtual, or tokenized payment products, providing corporations the flexibility to meet the payment service needs of their employees across all roles in the organization. While not limited to travel, the seamless integration of EasyCard with the ITS travel program offers a real-time, comprehensive view of trip charges and cumulative expenses as each trip unfolds. With each swipe of EasyCard, charges are automatically checked against company policy, self-categorized, and reconciled, virtually eliminating the need for post-travel expense reports.

"We have created EasyCard with an AI-based fintech application to facilitate immediate classification of each charge in a unique way that is a game-changer," says Brian Tanis, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing. "The overall cardholder experience is unparalleled in speed and simplicity. Each credit card charge is seamlessly updated directly from the cardholder via their mobile device into our expense system."

To drive spend compliance, EasyCard offers clients program rewards for individuals to deter non-business issued credit card usage for work transactions. ITS is in the final stages of perfecting all program details and anticipates official release of the program in the coming weeks.

ITS is in the final stages of perfecting all program details and anticipates official release of the program in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit www.its.com and www.easycard.com.

About ITS 

ITS leads the way in delivering innovative travel technology solutions to diverse sectors, including airlines, corporate travel, events and meetings, HR, energy, and travel management. ITS products and services create savings and provide long-term value through ease of use and valuable integration. Our one-stop platform, TripEasy, simplifies the entire business travel process for all travel-related needs. With better fares, robust features, and more options from which to choose, TripEasy helps manage compliance and personalizes each experience. Explore our offerings at www.its.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more.

Contact:

ITS Media Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 214.915.9039

SOURCE Internet Travel Solutions (ITS)

