EasyCard by ITS - A New Era in Corporate Card Program Solutions

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Travel Solutions (ITS), a pioneering force in travel technology, is proud to announce EasyCard, a versatile, multi-use financial credit card intended to streamline corporate payment for travel and non-travel purchases and expenses. EasyCard will be available in combination with the ITS proprietary expense solution or as a tightly integrated product within the ITS corporate travel booking engine, TripEasy.

This latest ITS offering is poised to redefine the landscape of corporate payment management for the mid-sized business market. The newly branded EasyCard offers a cash rebate to all corporations that adopt the program with the option to upgrade for more cash back and fully integrated travel and expense management.

EasyCard will be offered as a combination of physical, virtual, or tokenized payment products, providing corporations the flexibility to meet the payment service needs of their employees across all roles in the organization. While not limited to travel, the seamless integration of EasyCard with the ITS travel program offers a real-time, comprehensive view of trip charges and cumulative expenses as each trip unfolds. With each swipe of EasyCard, charges are automatically checked against company policy, self-categorized, and reconciled, virtually eliminating the need for post-travel expense reports.

"We have created EasyCard with an AI-based fintech application to facilitate immediate classification of each charge in a unique way that is a game-changer," says Brian Tanis, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing. "The overall cardholder experience is unparalleled in speed and simplicity. Each credit card charge is seamlessly updated directly from the cardholder via their mobile device into our expense system."

To drive spend compliance, EasyCard offers clients program rewards for individuals to deter non-business issued credit card usage for work transactions. ITS is in the final stages of perfecting all program details and anticipates official release of the program in the coming weeks.

For more information, please visit www.its.com and www.easycard.com.

