easyMarkets Launches $10,000 USD Cash Prize Trading Competition

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the beginning of La Liga's 2020-2021 season, easyMarkets has launched a championship of their own with a $10,000 USD Cash Prize. The competition winners will be judged on the percentage of winning trades at the end of 60-day duration of the competition. To be eligible you must close a minimum of 30 trades during the competition period. This means that all traders have a chance to win, no matter the volume of their trades. Due to regulatory restrictions EU residents cannot participate.

easyMarkets is giving away three substantial cash prizes of $10,000, $3,000 and $1,000 that include some great Real Madrid collectables.

First Prize $10.000 Cash + A Custom Real Madrid C.F. Jersey

Cash + A Custom Real Madrid C.F. Jersey Second Prize $3.000 Cash + A Real Madrid C.F. Polo Shirt

Cash + A Real Madrid C.F. Polo Shirt Third Prize $1,000 Cash + A Collectable Real Madrid C.F. Historical Ball

The competition begins on the 1st of October. All new and active customers trading live are eligible.

About easyMarkets and its Services

Since 2001 easyMarkets has offered its clients online CFD trading with exceptional trading tools and conditions.

Our proprietary platform features:

Protect trades for 1,3 or 6 hours, if the trade is losing undo it to recover your funds minus a small fee*

easyTrade* allows you to set a maximum risk amount without limiting a trade's potential

Freeze Rate allows you to temporarily pause live rates to open and close trades.

Negative Balance Protection

Free Guaranteed Stop-Loss

Price Transparency Guarantee

easyMarkets never changes its spreads during trading hours, ensuring that you know your costs ahead of time. This allows you to calculate your costs and set your limits without adding other unforeseen expenditures.

Fixed Spreads

No hidden fees

Zero spread and no margin requirements.

Markets Offered

We offer our clients over 200 markets including foreign exchange, commodities, metals, indices, global shares and cryptocurrencies. The shares we offer are listed in the US, EU, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia.

Award-winning and Highly Rated

easyMarkets puts great effort into creating an exceptional trading experience for our clients.

Our clients have given easyMarkets one of the highest ratings amongst brokers on Trustpilot – 89% Excellent and 4.7 out of 5 stars.

We have also been awarded more than 40 global recognitions for innovation, customer experience and for our proprietary platform, from various industry institutions.

Interested in Trading Like a Champion Competition?

Terms and Conditions Apply.

