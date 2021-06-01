EasyPark Group Completes Acquisition of ParkMobile

EasyPark Group is backed by private equity firms Verdane Capital and Vitruvian Partners and currently operates in 2,200 cities across 20 countries throughout Europe and Australia. This acquisition brings together two successful companies and enables the expanded Group to grow further and become a global pacesetter within digital parking, electrical vehicle charging, and mobility services.

"Over the past 12 years, ParkMobile has emerged as the innovation leader in North America for contactless parking and mobility payments," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We are incredibly excited for this next chapter as we join forces with EasyPark Group to accelerate growth and expand our global footprint."

"This is a historic milestone in the industry, and we are very excited to embark on this journey. Most of all, I am proud to be leading such a strong organization with talented employees. With global coverage and scale, as well as an integrated portfolio, we will be able to make cities more livable by driving the development of new, smart, and integrated digital services," says Johan Birgersson, CEO of EasyPark Group.

ParkMobile has been part of BMW and Daimler's mobility joint venture PARK NOW Group since March 2019. The PARK NOW Group European brands are also part of this acquisition. That includes PARK NOW, RingGo, Parkmobile Europe, and Park-line. The integration of these companies will be realized in several steps concerning commercial offerings, internal organization, and ways of working.



"We are now entering a discovery and integration phase where we will make sure to draw from the strength, knowledge, and spirit of both PARK NOW Group and EasyPark Group, to build our future success. Together we have a huge potential, and as one united company we will be able to offer even more value to drivers, businesses, cities, and parking operators all around the world," says Birgersson.



The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC provides smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces, and the Technology Association of Georgia's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

About Easypark Group

EasyPark is a leading, fast-growing parking tech company that helps drivers find and manage parking and charge their electrical vehicle. Our unique and cutting-edge technology also helps businesses, cities, parking operators and property owners with administration, planning, and data-driven management in over 2,200 cities across 20 countries. We make urban life easier, one parking spot at a time. Visit https://www.easyparkgroup.com/ to find out more.

ParkMobile Contact:

Jeff Perkins, CMO

[email protected]

(678)801-8855

EasyPark Group Contact:

Louise Ekman, Head of Group PR

[email protected]

+46 70 5222 117

