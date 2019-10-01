EasyUp Saves KeyBank Clients $1 Million

Since EasyUp SM launched just over two months ago, KeyBank has already helped clients achieve $1 million in aggregate savings. With enrolled clients on pace to save an average of $400 per year, KeyBank's EasyUp SM tool empowers clients to identify new, creative ways to achieve their financial goals through everyday purchasing patterns - without having to think about it.

"We want to provide our clients with ways to make a real difference in their financial wellness journey," said Dennis Devine, President of Key Consumer Bank. "Watching our clients' EasyUp SM savings grow to $1 million this quickly - getting closer to reaching overall financial wellness by saving more or paying down debt in so little time - shows how much demand exists for EasyUp's SM capabilities. A financial wellness tool that delivers results this strong is something incredible to experience."

EasyUp SM is seamlessly integrated within KeyBank's online banking and mobile app and is available at no cost for clients.

EasyUp SM serves as one of KeyBank's newer digital and banking tools that will make it easier for clients to take steps toward achieving financial wellness. Combined with the Key Cashback credit card and $0 Overdraft Protection Option tools, KeyBank is empowering clients to save money and pay down debt faster, while earning money back and avoiding unnecessary extra costs.

"We exist to empower the financial wellness of our clients one step at a time by providing ease, value and expertise. EasyUp SM delivers on this promise by giving our clients a simple way to save without having to think twice," said Devine. "We anticipate a typical client will be able to save hundreds of dollars per year on average using EasyUp SM. When you're talking about eliminating the equivalent of a car or student loan payment, or multiple utility bills, that's a difference people truly feel."

For more information on EasyUp SM, go to https://www.key.com/personal/checking/easyup.jsp

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $144.5 billion at June 30, 2019.Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC. © 2019. KeyCorp. CFMA # 190919-661631

SOURCE KeyCorp

