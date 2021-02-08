Eat and Drink Your Way to Daily Wellness

However, rethinking the way you eat (and drink) doesn't have to mean a colossal shift in your diet. According to Healthline, clean eating and the addition of a small amount of apple cider vinegar to your daily routine can help support healthy digestion, weight range maintenance, healthy glucose levels and a functioning immune system. In fact, some experts recommend consuming 1 ounce of apple cider vinegar each day as a shot or part of a recipe.

Consider an apple cider vinegar option from Marukan, which has brewed premium vinegars for 370 years, to create dishes from breakfast to dinner. Start your day by enjoying this Blueberry Apple Cider Vinegar Smoothie that takes just 5 minutes to make so it doesn't throw off your morning routine.

A quick, nutritious and easy weeknight dinner is what many families strive for, and you can accomplish that feat with Apple Cider Vinegar Beef and Broccoli. Cooked broccoli florets and beef strips are combined with an apple cider vinegar and ponzu soy dressing-based sauce and served over cooked rice for a 20-minute meal your loved ones can savor together while simultaneously enhancing your nutrition.

These recipes can help you participate in the Marukan Apple Cider Vinegar 24-Day Challenge, which encourages entrants to consume 1 ounce of apple cider vinegar each day and share the benefits they experience while creating daily wellness habits on their journeys to healthier routines.

Find more information about participating in the challenge along with nutritious recipes at MarukanACV.com.

Blueberry Apple Cider Vinegar Smoothie

Total time: 5 minutes

Servings: 2

1 cup spinach

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons Marukan Organic Apple Cider & Rice Vinegar Drink Blend

1 tablespoon almond butter

1/2 cup bananas, frozen

1/2 cup blueberries, frozen

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, ground

1/4 teaspoon ginger, minced

1/2 cup almond milk yogurt, plain

fresh blueberries, for garnish

In blender, blend spinach, water, organic apple cider, almond butter, frozen bananas, frozen blueberries, chia seeds, cinnamon, ginger and yogurt until smooth. Pour into two glasses and garnish with fresh blueberries.

Apple Cider Vinegar Beef and Broccoli

Total time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound broccoli florets

1 pound beef strips

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1/2 cup Marukan Ponzu Premium Soy Dressing with Sudachi Citrus

1/2 cup low-sodium beef broth

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

3 tablespoons Marukan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

cooked rice

sliced green onions, for garnish

cilantro, for garnish

sesame seeds, for garnish

In skillet over medium heat, heat vegetable oil. Cook broccoli 3 minutes until slightly softened; set aside. Add beef to pan and cook 3 minutes until browned. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds until fragrant.

In bowl, mix ponzu soy dressing, beef broth, sesame oil, brown sugar, honey, apple cider vinegar and cornstarch. Add sauce mixture to beef in skillet and cook 10 minutes until sauce mixture cooks down. Toss in broccoli and cook 2 minutes. Serve over rice and garnish with green onions, cilantro and sesame seeds.

