Eat, Drink And Be Rewarded! Marriott Bonvoy Launches New "Eat Around Town" Program, Allowing Members To Earn Points At Their Favorite Restaurants

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From New York pizza to Southern BBQ or SoCal sushi, dining experiences are an integral part of travel. Today, Marriott Bonvoy, launched Eat Around Town by Marriott Bonvoy, a delicious new way to earn points when dining in the United States. Members can redeem Marriott Bonvoy points earned at over 11,000 restaurants participating in Eat Around Town towards free nights at more than 7,000 participating properties in 132 countries and territories and amazing experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

Marriott Bonvoy members who have enrolled in the program will earn points faster both when they dine at participating Eat Around Town restaurants while traveling and in their daily lives. Beginning today through November 11, 2019, Marriott Bonvoy members will receive eight points for every dollar spent at participating restaurants as part of an introductory offer. Thereafter, Marriott Bonvoy Elite members will earn six points per dollar spent and members four points per dollar spent. As always, members can earn more points when they charge their dining to their Marriott Bonvoy U.S. credit cards from Chase and American Express.

Brought to life in collaboration with Rewards Network, a leading fintech company for the restaurant industry, this unprecedented points offer can be leveraged at a wide selection of restaurants across the United States, ranging from local hot spots to tried-and-true favorites. Participating restaurants, searchable by location, can be viewed here.

"Our members are passionate about food and dining which go hand in hand with travel. We are excited to let our members earn points when they dine at over 11,000 restaurants with Eat Around Town by Marriott Bonvoy," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty at Marriott International. "Sharing an amazing meal with family, friends or colleagues will now be more rewarding as members can earn a significant number of points to enjoy the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy, even when they are not staying with us."

Members who are U.S. residents can start earning by simply visiting EatAroundTown.Marriott.com, creating a dining profile, and linking a credit or debit card. From there, their points will automatically be tracked when they dine at participating restaurants, allowing them to earn every time they use their linked card.

"Marriott Bonvoy is an iconic travel program known throughout the world, and we are delighted to provide our network of restaurants with this incredible opportunity to serve such an active and loyal member base," said Ed Eger, CEO of Rewards Network. "Marriott Bonvoy boosts awareness for our restaurants, and we are excited to give their members a new way to earn points while dining."

Marriott is in constant pursuit of finding new ways to tap into member passions such as dining out and provide them with unique experiences, whether or not they are traveling. In addition to Rewards Network, Marriott also has relationships with some of the biggest names in sports, music, arenas, chefs and more to offer members incredible and exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the company's ever-expanding travel experiences marketplace.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy is the new travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) launched in February 2019. Comprised of a portfolio of 30 hotel brands and home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Marriott Bonvoy members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from Chase and American Express. The program offers 120,000 exclusive member experiences and destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Rewards Network

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Rewards Network is a privately held fintech company powering the largest card-linked dining rewards programs in the United States and providing financial and marketing services to thousands of restaurants nationally.

Since 1984, Rewards Network has offered its dining programs in partnership with major airlines, hotel chains, and other leading loyalty marketing programs in the country. Our millions of members include guests who spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually at participating restaurants and in return, earn cash back, airline miles, hotel points, college savings, fuel discounts, and retail savings. For more information, visit RewardsNetwork.com.

